OneIM Acquisition Corp. Successfully Prices $250 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneIM Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has successfully priced its initial public offering of $250 million.

The offering consists of 25,000,000 units priced at $10.00 per unit, which are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and begin trading on January 14, 2026, under the ticker symbol "OIMAU."

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-sixth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "OIM" and "OIMAW," respectively.

The offering is expected to close on January 15, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company's management team is led by Ioannis Pipilis, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), and Grigorios Kapenis, Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board. The Board also includes independent directors Mark DiPaolo and Antony Sheriff.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Reed Smith LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company and Maples and Calder (Cayman) LLP is serving as Cayman Island counsel to the Company.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 1 Columbus Circle, New York, New York 10019, or by email at [email protected] or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on January 13, 2026.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OneIM Acquisition Corp.

The Company is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution but is focused on completing a business combination with a target in industries or sectors in which the Company's management team and its affiliates have considerable knowledge and where the Company believes it has the ability to capture asymmetric risk/reward potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds will be used as indicated.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts

OneIM Acquisition Corp.

Ioannis Pipilis, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Media Contacts

Greenbrook

Bree Taylor / Ksenia Galouchko

[email protected]

+44 (0)20 7952-2000

SOURCE OneIM Acquisition Corp.