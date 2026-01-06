Oneisall Reinvents the Self-Cleaning Litter Box with Fully Detachable Ease S1 at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading pet tech brand Oneisall unveiled its first self-cleaning litter box, the Ease S1, along with its latest pet-focused air purifier at CES 2026. Designed around the philosophy of "Detachable. Rinsable. Spotless.", the Ease S1 introduces a cleaner, simpler approach to fully automatic litter care.

Ease S1 Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Easy to Clean by Design

Many self-cleaning litter boxes promise convenience but fall short when it comes to real-world cleaning. The Ease S1 is engineered to make cleaning genuinely easy, both inside and out.

Powered by Oneisall's proprietary EaseClean™ System, all components that come into contact with waste are designed with a no-cleaning-dead-zones approach. With no open cracks or hidden gaps, waste and residue are prevented from building up in hard-to-reach areas, helping keep the litter box consistently clean and hygienic.

Fully Detachable & Rinsable Components

Building on this no-dead-zone design，the Ease S1 features a fully detachable, modular structure, allowing key parts to be easily removed and rinsed without tools. From daily wipe-downs to deeper cleaning, each component is designed to be handled quickly and effortlessly.

All waste-contact parts are individually removable and replaceable, reducing long-term maintenance effort and extending the overall lifespan of the self-cleaning litter box.

Fully Automatic Cleaning Experience

Designed for hands-free convenience, the Ease S1 delivers a fully automatic cleaning process that takes care of waste after each use. By combining automation with an easy-to-maintain structure, the Ease S1 minimizes daily chores while keeping the litter area fresh with minimal user intervention.

Pet-Focused Air Purifier

Also introduced at CES 2026 is Oneisall's latest air purifier designed specifically for pet households. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 188 CFM, it can purify up to 1,410 square feet per hour, refreshing a recommended room size of 294 square feet nearly five times per hour.

The purifier features a 360° Dual-Sided Intake™ design with dual three-layer filtration systems on both sides, combining a HEPA-rated main filter, washable mesh pre-filters for capturing pet hair, and an enhanced carbon filter for odor reduction. Compared to typical air purifiers, Oneisall uses nearly twice the amount of activated carbon, delivering noticeably fresher air.

A built-in air quality sensor automatically adjusts fan speed in real time based on particle levels, keeping pet hair, dust, and odors under control with minimal effort.

About Oneisall

Founded in 2012, Oneisall has earned the trust of millions of pet families worldwide. Its pet grooming kits have ranked among top sellers in the U.S. since 2018. The brand expanded into the pet feeding category in 2020 and introduced its flagship Automatic Pet Feeder with 2 Bowls in 2023. In 2025, Oneisall entered the self-cleaning litter box category, focusing on redefining the everyday cleaning experience for pet owners.

CES Booth: Pepcom booth only

Ease S1 Retail Price: $229.99 USD

Ease S1 (WiFi Version)Retail price: $279.99 USD

Air Purifier Retail Price: $89.99 USD

Website: https://oneisall.com/

SOURCE Oneisall