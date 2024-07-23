ONEISALL SHOWCASED INNOVATIVE SMART PET PRODUCTS AT STAR-STUDDED HAMPTON CELEBRITY EVENT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oneisall, the trailblazing brand known for its innovative smart pet products designed for active pets, is excited to announce its recent participation in Jill Zarin's highly anticipated Luxury Luncheon this past Saturday in update New York. Held at the picturesque Southampton Inn, this exclusive event saw a dazzling array of celebrities, influencers, and media representatives, providing the perfect stage for Oneisall to showcase its summer-ready pet products.

Joining the event were stars like host and Real Housewives of NYC favorite Jill Zarin, Kristen Taekman, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps from Real Housewives of New York, and Cynthia Bailey from Real Housewives of Atlanta. The guest list also includes Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania from Real Housewives of New Jersey, LeeAnne Locken from Real Housewives of Dallas, and many more. Media presence will be strong with representatives from US WEEKLY, PEOPLE MAGAZINE, E! News, and Cosmopolitan, among others. Attendees got to experience Oneisall's Summer-Perfect Pet Products which were the stars of the show and included:

Oneisall Classic Clippers – Perfect for keeping your pets hair and paws perfectly cut and styled, this 2-1in-1 hair and paw clippers offers cordless usage and an angled head for reaching small areas. Check it out here.

Cozy C1 - Best Summer Pet Grooming Kit: the Cozy C1's versatile blow dryer and clipper are equally useful during the summer. After those fun, messy outdoor activities, its fast blow-drying feature and adjustable wind power help keep your pets clean and comfortable. Discover more here.

7L Water Fountain - Best Large Capacity Water Dispenser for Multi-Pet Families: Summer hydration is crucial, and this stainless steel water fountain is ideal for keeping multiple pets refreshed. With a 7-liter capacity, it ensures your pets have ample clean water throughout the hot days. The easy-to-clean, dishwasher-safe design and red light water replenishment reminder make it a summer essential. Find it here.

5L Automatic Food Dispenser with WIFI - Best Double Bowl Wifi Feeder for Multi-Pet Households: Perfect for summer travel and busy days, this smart feeder allows you to manage your pets' feeding schedules via an app. Its design, featuring two bowls placed 11 inches apart, ensures both pets can eat simultaneously without fuss. The 5L capacity means fewer refills and more time enjoying the summer. Learn more here.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania gushed over the Oneisall products while stopping by their booth, looking beautiful as always (In accompanying picture). Catania is an animal lover, and currently has several recued pit bulls in her care, Lolli and Lulu, whose tragic stories ended in being rescued by Catania, who like other pet owners, treats their pets like royalty, perfectly suited for Oneisall's luxurious pet products that aim to enrich both the pets and owners lives.

Event Details:

Date: July 20, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: Southampton Inn, 91 Hill St, Southampton, NY 11968

Social Channels: @Oneisall_official @mrsjillzarin @ticket2events @officialbriankelly @seankoskii

Event Hashtags: #jillzarinluxlunch #Oneisall #Transformhowyoupet

For more information, product samples, or to schedule an interview, please contact the Oneisall media team at [email protected].

About Oneisall:

Oneisall is committed to creating high-quality, innovative smart pet products that cater to the needs of active pets and multi-pet households. From grooming kits to hydration solutions and automated feeders, Oneisall products are designed to simplify pet care, ensuring that pets stay healthy, happy, and well-cared for during the vibrant summer season and beyond.

SOURCE Oneisall