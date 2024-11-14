Oneisall Teams Up with the National Dog Show to Kickoff "Champion Care for Every Dog" Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all dog lovers! Oneisall, the brand dedicated to making pet care smarter, easier, and more enjoyable, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with The National Dog Show, presented by Purina. Returning for another year, the show celebrates the finest breeds across the United States and draws millions of viewers nationwide during its Thanksgiving Day broadcast on NBC. Oneisall joins the event with its "Champion Care for Every Dog" campaign, spotlighting the love, care, and individuality that every dog deserves.

Airing on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, from 12 PM to 2 PM, hosted by John O'Hurley, David Frei, and Mary Carillo, The National Dog Show provides a platform to showcase exceptional dogs that meet rigorous breed standards. Yet, in the eyes of their owners, every dog is a champion. Embracing that spirit, Oneisall's campaign celebrates all dogs, encouraging owners to share what makes their dog a "champion"—whether it's a "food champion" or "sleeping champion."

Central to the campaign are the Cozy C1 grooming kit and Oneisall water fountain, designed to elevate pet care. The Cozy C1 offers a quiet, versatile grooming experience, while the water fountain provides fresh, filtered water to encourage healthy hydration—showcasing Oneisall's commitment to practical, innovative pet care solutions.

"We believe that every dog deserves the best care, and our involvement in the National Dog Show underscores our commitment to enhancing the well-being of dogs everywhere," said Terry Zhang, Founder and CEO of Oneisall Global.

Win some gear for your pet and get involved

Dog owners are invited to post photos or videos of their dogs on social media using the hashtag #ChampionCareforEveryDog and tagging @oneisall _official .

and tagging . Submissions will be evaluated on creativity, emotional connection, and engagement metrics such as likes and comments.

Top entries will receive special awards, and all participants will get a guaranteed prize. Winners will be announced on social media within a week after the event.

Booth Activities at the Event

Champion photo backdrop: Dogs can strike a pose in front of a champion-themed photo backdrop.

Dogs can strike a pose in front of a champion-themed photo backdrop. Paw print station: Owners can create a lasting memory with dog paw print stamps.

Owners can create a lasting memory with dog paw print stamps. Water station: A dedicated water area to keep all the four-legged participants hydrated.

A dedicated water area to keep all the four-legged participants hydrated. On-site raffle: Attendees have a chance to win products, coupons, and other prizes through a raffle.

Learn more about Oneisall's dedication to champion-level pet care and explore our range of products at www.oneisall.com .

About Oneisall:

Transform How You Pet. As the world's leading brand in smart pet products, we are passionate about creating smarter, more connected experiences for pet owners and their beloved companions. Our range of pet accessories blends advanced technology with user-friendly design, empowering you to care for your pets effortlessly, whether you're at home or on the go. We understand that pets are family, and our goal is to offer products that ensure their happiness, health, and well-being.

Guided by a commitment to innovation and quality, Oneisall designs with both pets and their humans in mind—offering solutions that are sleek, reliable, and tailored to the needs of today's fast-paced, tech-driven lifestyles. From smart feeding systems to pet grooming essentials, we aim to provide pet owners with peace of mind, knowing their pets are always cared for with precision and love.

SOURCE Oneisall