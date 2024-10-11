Oneisall Will Bring Smart Pet Accessories to Day of the Dog Festival in San Diego

Catch Oneisall in action as they empower pet owners to keep their furry friends happy and healthy this Fall and Winter

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all dog lovers! Oneisall, the brand that's passionate about making pet care smarter, easier, and a whole lot more fun, is wagging its way to the Day of the Dog festival in San Diego. This October 13th, join us for a tail-wagging good time as we showcase our latest tech-driven pet accessories that are perfect for keeping your fur-babies cozy, happy, and healthy during the fall and winter months!

Join Oneisall in San Diego for the Day of the Dog festival on October 13th. Discover smart pet care solutions like the grooming vacuum, smart feeder, and water fountain designed to make caring for your pets easier. Don’t miss hands-on demos and a chance to win a smart pet accessory for your furry friend!

At Oneisall, we know pets aren't just animals—they're family. That's why we design pet products that make life easier for both pets and their humans. Whether you're at home or on the go, our smart accessories are here to ensure your pets are cared for with precision, love, and a sprinkle of innovation. From our automatic feeders that know when your pet needs their next snack to our grooming essentials that keep your pup looking fabulous, we've got all your pet care needs covered.

Oneisall smart pet devices are designed to reduce pet care stress and provide convenience for busy pet owners. For example, the Oneisall Cozy C1 is a pet grooming vacuum that offers efficient fur collection while brushing or clipping pets, making grooming less messy. Oneisall's smart pet feeder features programmable settings to automate pet feeding, ensuring timely meals when owners are away. Oneisall's smart water fountain promotes hydration by providing fresh, circulating water with filtration, encouraging pets to drink more regularly.

What to Expect at the Day of the Dog Festival:

Smart Feeding Systems – Keep your pets fed on time, every time. Our intelligent feeders let you manage your pet's meals with ease—even if you're busy with your own holiday feasts!

– Keep your pets fed on time, every time. Our intelligent feeders let you manage your pet's meals with ease—even if you're busy with your own holiday feasts! Cozy Winter Essentials – As the weather cools down, our pet care solutions will warm your heart (and your furry friend's paws!). Our grooming kits and cozy accessories are designed to keep pets comfy and looking their best for all those family holiday photos.

– As the weather cools down, our pet care solutions will warm your heart (and your furry friend's paws!). Our grooming kits and cozy accessories are designed to keep pets comfy and looking their best for all those family holiday photos. Hands-On Demos – Get up close and personal with our pet-friendly tech! Test out our easy-to-use products and see how they simplify everything from feeding schedules to grooming routines.

Join Us and Celebrate All Things Dog!

The Day of the Dog festival is the perfect event to spend quality time with your four-legged friends and discover products that make caring for them easier than ever. Whether you're a seasoned pet parent or just welcoming a new fur-baby into the family, Oneisall is here to help you tackle pet care like a pro. Plus, with the busy holiday season approaching, we'll be sharing tips on how to care for your pets throughout the colder months while keeping them happy, healthy, and most importantly—spoiled! To win the Oneisall "Dog of the Day" giveaway raffle, simply take a photo at Oneisall's booth (preferably with Oneisall products), post it on Instagram tagging and following @oneisall_official, and you'll get a chance to spin the wheel and win a smart pet product. Additionally, you can enter an online giveaway by uploading your pet's photo to the Oneisall website for another chance to win.

So mark your calendars, grab your pup, and come say hi at our booth! Let's celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives and show them a little extra love with Oneisall's smart, thoughtful solutions.

For more information about our innovative pet products, visit us at oneisall.com .

About Oneisall:

As the world's leading brand in smart pet products, we are passionate about creating smarter, more connected experiences for pet owners and their beloved companions. Our range of pet accessories blends advanced technology with user-friendly design, empowering you to care for your pets effortlessly, whether you're at home or on the go. We understand that pets are family, and our goal is to offer products that ensure their happiness, health, and well-being.

Guided by a commitment to innovation and quality, Oneisall designs with both pets and their humans in mind—offering solutions that are sleek, reliable, and tailored to the needs of today's fast-paced, tech-driven lifestyles. From smart feeding systems to pet grooming essentials, we aim to provide pet owners with peace of mind, knowing their pets are always cared for with precision and love.

