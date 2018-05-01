OneJet Enters Agreement to Acquire Ultimate JetCharters

The combined operation will have a collective fleet of nearly 25 aircraft by the end of 2018, including aircraft operated by Ultimate and existing operating partner, Contour Airlines. Ultimate will be integrated into OneJet's network during the course of the next month, with flights beginning on June 4th. Concurrently, OneJet will continue to accelerate the addition of Embraer ERJ aircraft to its network throughout the course of 2018; the company introduced the aircraft with the launch of service between Buffalo and Albany earlier this year.

The Ultimate Air Shuttle brand will remain independent and continue to operate per-seat scheduled services to and from Cincinnati, as well as private charters for corporate, casino and collegiate clients.

"The Ultimate team is renowned by both customers and industry colleagues for its stellar operational reliability and customer service, with over 30 years of experience providing a wonderful product to both corporate and leisure customers," OneJet CEO Matthew Maguire said. "The opportunity to integrate this demonstrated level of premium service, expertise and infrastructure within our expanding network of point-to-point regional routes will further enhance the travel experience and service options for our collective customers, providing a wonderful platform for both organizations' continued growth."

Ultimate JetCharters CEO John Gordon said: "Ultimate JetCharters and Ultimate Air Shuttle were built on the foundation of serving the customer. That mission will not change. In fact, combining the strengths of both companies will provide an even better service experience and additional travel options for our customers. We look forward to continuing to build a culture and operation built on these values and leveraging the capabilities of each company."

Together, the companies' networks will serve over 17 cities, including Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Albany, Buffalo, Hartford, West Palm Beach, Kansas City, New York (via Morristown, New Jersey), Chicago, Charlotte, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Louisville, Atlanta, Columbus and Raleigh-Durham.

OneJet will make various schedule and routing adjustments during May, including the announcement of several new routes, as the Ultimate operations are integrated into its network.

For additional information about the companies, visit www.onejet.com or www.ultimateairshuttle.com.

About OneJet

OneJet is an air transportation network that provides consumers increased access to nonstop travel in small to midsize markets at relatively low cost. Services operate from the main commercial terminals and airports in markets served and feature TSA PreCheck access, expedited boarding and complimentary onboard amenities, including high-speed internet access. All flights are operated by regionally based operating partners featuring ARGUS Platinum safety-rated and TSA-certified operations. The company incorporates former senior leadership from the major U.S. airlines, the U.S. Department of Transportation, leading U.S. aircraft manufacturers and the TSA.

About Ultimate JetCharters and Ultimate Air Shuttle

Founded in 1984 by John Gordon, Ultimate is the recognized leader in corporate shuttle and group travel throughout the United States. The company operates a fleet of 30-seat Dornier 328 and Embraer 135LR jets, providing highly personalized and reliable service for corporate shuttles, sports team/fan travel, project shuttles, incentive/group travel and casino trips. In July 2009, Ultimate JetCharters revolutionized air travel by successfully launching its Ultimate Air Shuttle public charter service between Cincinnati and New York City in July 2009. With services operating Monday through Friday, business and leisure travelers enjoy "VIP Travel for the Cost of Commercial" on Ultimate's public charter flights out of Cincinnati's Lunken Airport. For more information on Ultimate Air Shuttle, please visit www.ultimateairshuttle.com.

