OneKey® MLS and Sullivan County Board of REALTORS® Strengthen Partnership

OneKey MLS

14 Aug, 2023

In addition to serving as SCBR's Multiple Listing Service, OneKey MLS will be a premier sponsor for SCBR's initiatives and events.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is pleased to announce an agreement to continue our partnership with the Sullivan County Board of REALTORS®, which will provide more opportunities for members to grow their businesses. In addition to serving as SCBR's Multiple Listing Service, OneKey MLS will be a strong supporter and premier sponsor for SCBR's initiatives and events.

In the spirit of cooperation, OneKey MLS will continue to focus on the synergies that have existed between the two organizations. Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS, said, "We are truly honored to support SCBR's mission to advocate on behalf of its members and to support the numerous learning opportunities and events that help their members succeed. With the recent launch of such products as the Corelogic mobile application, MLS Touch, and the consumer collaboration tool, OneHome, OneKey MLS is providing the cutting-edge tools to succeed in a challenging market.

Sullivan County is the northern-most part of the OneKey MLS's footprint, adjacent to Ulster, Delaware, and Orange Counties. Nestled in the Catskill Mountains, Sullivan County lies just over an hour outside the New York City limits, but its popularity as a vacation destination makes it feel as though it is a restorative oasis. Its largely rural geography separates Sullivan County from its neighbors, where residents enjoy much more house for their money in the sprawling landscape, surrounded by myriad outdoor recreation opportunities. SCBR's President Rosie DeCristofaro said, "OneKey MLS is our choice. It provides our members with access to the regional areas where they do their business. It's where the buyers and sellers are."

OneKey MLS is committed to working with SCBR on their shared vision, advocating for real estate initiatives while providing accurate data, a wealth of expertise, and technological innovation to our shared membership. CEO Haggerty said, "We value any opportunity to make an impact at a local level and strengthen our relationships. The MLS has a responsibility to evolve and advance existing partnerships to newfound heights."

About OneKey®MLS

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 48,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS provides more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

About Sullivan County Board of REALTORS®

The mission of the Sullivan County Board of REALTORS® is to promote the highest ethical and professional standards while uniting and engaging members by providing resources that increase success.

Media Contact:
Tricia Chirco
SVP Marketing and Communications
OneKey® MLS
[email protected]
631-670-0710 x405

