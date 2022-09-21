OneKey® MLS Appoints Richard Haggerty as CEO

Haggerty to Begin New Role on Jan. 1, 2023, Replacing Retiring CEO Jim Speer

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Managers of OneKey® MLS is pleased to announce that Richard Haggerty has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer for OneKey® MLS. Haggerty, who currently serves as CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® and as President and Chief Strategic Growth Officer of OneKey® MLS, will succeed Jim Speer, the current CEO, on Jan. 1, 2023. Speer has announced his plans for retirement at the end of this year.

"After completing a comprehensive search process for Jim's replacement, we were pleased to have determined Richard to be the best individual to assume the leadership of OneKey® MLS," said Linda Lugo, chairperson of the Board of Managers. "From its inception, Richard's unwavering commitment to the success of our organization and his understanding of the vital role the MLS plays in real estate, makes him uniquely qualified to lead OneKey® MLS through the next phase of our development that is centered around growth."

Haggerty, a highly regarded real estate leader, has a long list of accomplishments that have been well-earned over his 38 years working in the industry. At the top of this list is spearheading the merger and formation of the first metro area regional MLS. Haggerty said, "Approximately four years ago, we came together with the Long Island Board of REALTORS® to leverage the incredible geography of New York City and the greater suburban areas to create something that will benefit our members and also benefit our consumers. That vision is even more relevant today, as the pandemic has led to a more regionalized market with homebuyers searching over a much larger geography."

Speer, who will retire at the end of this year, expressed his utmost confidence in the Board of Managers' choice of Haggerty as his successor. "Richard is a remarkable leader who has been responsible for a big part of our organizations success over a short period of time," Speer said. "I am confident that Richard will ensure that OneKey® MLS will continue to evolve under his direction."

Likewise, Haggerty wished Speer all the best on his impending retirement. "Jim was part of the vision of OneKey® MLS from the very beginning, and he did a tremendous job launching OneKey MLS during one of the most challenging times in our history, when COVID was overwhelming our region," said Haggerty. "He is one of the most highly-respected MLS executives in the country and he leaves very big shoes to fill, to put it mildly. I look forward to leading OneKey® MLS in the next chapter of its growth."

The Board of Managers of OneKey® MLS takes pride in what it has accomplished over a few short years under Jim's leadership and looks forward to continued growth and success under Haggerty's tenure as Chief Executive Officer.

About OneKey®MLS

OneKey® MLS is the largest Multiple Listing Service in New York with over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers serving Manhattan, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Orange, Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.

