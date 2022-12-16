OneKey® MLS Attends Triple Play Realtor® Convention & Trade Expo

Largest Multiple Listing Service in New York Debuts New Leadership Team

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS, the largest multiple listing service in New York, attended Triple Play Realtor® Convention & Trade Expo last week, joining thousands of participants to learn about the newest and most exciting developments in real estate products and services. The largest real estate event of its kind in the U.S., Triple Play was held at the Atlantic City Convention Center in New Jersey from Dec. 5 – 8, 2022, with OneKey® MLS participating as an exhibitor at the trade expo. Newly appointed COO Melissa King and incoming CEO Richard Haggerty represented OneKey® MLS.

OneKey MLS Presumptive CEO Richard Haggerty discussing the popularity of www.onekeymls.com and OneKey MLS' growing membership of 50,000 Realtor subscribers with Lucy Edwards of VHT at the 2022 Triple Play Realtors Convention and Expo in Atlantic City, NJ.

"Triple Play was the first opportunity for Melissa and I to hit the ground running as a collaborative team," said Richard Haggerty, presumptive CEO of OneKey® MLS as of Jan. 1, 2023. "I'm delighted to get to work implementing our strategic plan, including developing an expansion plan after networking together at this important event."

As the first New York metro area regional multiple listing service, OneKey® MLS was born from a merger between the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island and the Hudson Gateway MLS in 2020. In a regionalized market made more so due to the pandemic, joining other Realtors®, brokers, appraisers, and other real estate professionals from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania at Triple Play is increasingly important as an opportunity to highlight the natural synergies within the tri-state area.

"It was exciting to speak to industry colleagues about our regional MLS," said King. "Our strong foothold in New York City is a big attractor of potential collaborators, which will be an important part of our growth at OneKey® MLS."

The Triple Play convention caps a year of exciting developments and milestones for OneKey® MLS. Together with the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, OneKey® MLS has hosted a series of events, virtually and in-person, with some of New York's top minds in real estate that have attracted thousands of industry professionals. Haggerty said even more events are planned for 2023, to help real estate professionals navigate New York City's ever-changing landscape.

"Real estate is all about collaboration and synergy," said Haggerty. "It's so important to support each other and our industry, and we're delighted to have the opportunity to bring together real estate leaders to share strategies for getting deals done in New York."

To view the entire interview between OneKey® MLS presumptive CEO Richard Haggerty and VHT Director of Client Success Lucy Edwards, please click here.

