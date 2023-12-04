OneKey® MLS Board of Managers Welcomes Tom Hurdelbrink, Veteran Real Estate Industry Leader

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey MLS, the largest MLS in New York, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Hurdelbrink, President and CEO of Northwest MLS (NWMLS), to serve as an Outside Manager on its Board of Managers for 2024.

Tom Hurdelbrink has been appointed to serve on the OneKey MLS Board of Managers as an Outside Manager. His term begins January 1, 2023.
OneKey MLS remains true to its mission to be the ONE Source Real Estate Marketplace for subscribers and consumers alike. This continues to be made possible by the expert guidance and leadership provided by the OneKey MLS Board of Managers. The addition of Tom Hurdelbrink adds a new dimension and brings a wealth of experience to the governing Board of OneKey MLS.

Tom Hurdelbrink has served as President and CEO of NWMLS, a groundbreaking MLS that serves 35,000 Realtor® and non-Realtor licensees across Washington State and beyond. For the past 15 years, he has overseen the strategic direction and delivery of member policies, fostered   ethical relationships, and championed the implementation of technological innovation for the real estate industry at large. Most recently, Tom was named the 2023 CMLS Peter Shuttleworth CMLS Executive of the Year.

Tom brings passion and a proven record of excellence with MLS initiatives. Richard Haggerty, OneKey MLS CEO said, "In getting to know Tom, I see how his talents align with our strategic pursuit to empower subscribers by curating products and building on services that support their success."

Joining Tom on the OneKey MLS Board of Managers are two incumbents who have served as Outside Managers for OneKey MLS since inception. Alon Chaver, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, and industry tech and brokerage executive, brings contemporary sensibility to the boardroom. His focus is on strengthening the relationships between participants and subscribers and the consumers they serve. Travis Conway guides the MLS in creating a more satisfying user experience. As an expert in data aggregation and reporting across multiple industries, he uses out-of-the-box thinking and analytical insights to drive effective data applications.

These three specialists will serve as Outside Managers alongside ten seasoned MLS participants who volunteer their time to represent their respective regions and govern the MLS. Chairperson Frank DellAccio, Vice Chairperson Mark Boyland, Leah Caro, Melissa Gomez, Pati Holmes, and Linda Lugo return to serve on the Board of Managers in 2024, alongside newly appointed Managers Christopher Bacchus, Jason Furnari, Moses Seuram, and Mary Stetson. The combined collaborative efforts, unique viewpoints, industry experience and ingenuity of the Managers and Outside Managers assembled ensures OneKey MLS is in a position to adapt to the wave of change facing our industry.

About OneKey® MLS

Formed in 2018, OneKey MLS is one of the nation's leading regional Multiple Listing Services and the largest in New York State. OneKey MLS serves more than 47,000 real estate professionals across an expanded geographic footprint that spans the New York Metropolitan area, including Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS provides its subscribers with unparalleled access to accurate and reliable listing data, innovative business tools and technology, and outstanding support and training. Learn more at https://www.onekeymlsny.com.

