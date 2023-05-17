OneKey® MLS CEO Richard Haggerty Inducted into National Association of Realtors' RPAC Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS, the largest multiple listing service in New York, has been inducted into the National Association of Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC) Hall of Fame. The honor recognizes dedicated members for their financial support and commitment to promote the election of pro-Realtor® candidates across the U.S.

"I have been an enthusiastic RPAC supporter for many years during my career as a real estate industry executive leader and was first inducted into the RPAC Hall of Fame in 2015 when my voluntary contributions reached the first $25,000 mark," Haggerty said. "RPAC is vital to our success. It's the key to protecting homeownership and our industry's interests. It brings me great satisfaction to be recognized by my colleagues and the Realtor® community for my contribution to RPAC knowing it helps to make our industry stronger."

Haggerty was recognized for his contributions of $75,000 and inducted into RPAC's Hall of Fame May 8 at NAR's annual Legislative Meetings and Trade Expo at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Haggerty took the reins of OneKey® MLS on Jan. 1, 2023, after serving as President and Chief Strategic Growth Officer. A highly regarded real estate leader, Haggerty has a long list of accomplishments that have been well-earned over his 38 years in the industry. At the top of this list is spearheading the merger and formation of OneKey®, the first metro area regional MLS.

Haggerty is the former CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, Inc. (HGAR), a position he held since 2012. Under Haggerty's leadership, HGAR grew its geographic reach significantly throughout the northern suburbs and into the Bronx. Haggerty also was at the forefront of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion at HGAR, and he stepped up global initiatives for the association, which became a principal member of FIABCI-USA, the International Real Estate Federation in 2022.

