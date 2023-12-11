OneKey® MLS Expands NY Regional Coverage with Acquisition of Mid-Hudson MLS

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mid-Hudson MLS, a privately, broker-owned multiple listing service with more than 1,400 agents and approximately 350 offices throughout Dutchess County and the Mid-Hudson Valley area. The acquisition brings OneKey MLS's subscriber base to nearly 50,000 real estate professionals in more than 4,800 participating offices, serving Montauk to Manhattan and north through the Hudson Valley.

Agents and brokers of Poughkeepsie-based Mid-Hudson MLS, which was formed in 1984, will now have access to a broader pool of comprehensive listing data. In addition, the consolidation will save subscribers time and money by simplifying access to data, removing duplicate MLS memberships and fees, and eliminating the need to enter and maintain listings in multiple systems.

CEO of OneKey MLS Richard Haggerty remarked on the opportunity being presented to agents and consumers alike: "I have tremendous respect for the leadership of Mid-Hudson MLS and all they have achieved over the years. This consolidation makes perfect sense because it expands the reach of listing data to a contiguous geography and benefits our members and consumers who will now have access to a greater pool of information. It should result in time savings for our members as well as consumers."

"With our operating system due for an upgrade and the challenges facing our industry across the country, the timing of this acquisition works well for us," said Brian Engles, Executive Officer of Mid-Hudson MLS. "OneKey MLS has a strong agent-centric business model and exemplary operating platform where our brokers and agents alike will benefit from access to the vast and comprehensive listing data offered by OneKey MLS, as well as the many tools which will now be available, including the exposure of their listings on the consumer facing website, OneKeyMLS.com."

The consolidation is expected to be finalized in January 2024.

OneKey MLS's Board of Managers Chairperson Frank DellAccio said the transaction is a logical step for OneKey MLS as it continues to expand its coverage area to provide innovative solutions for real estate professionals and consumers.

"This consolidation is a win-win all around," said DellAccio. "It is our vision to continuously provide broader and better access to accurate data for our agents, brokers and consumers, for the betterment of the entire industry."

About OneKey® MLS

Formed in 2018, OneKey MLS is one of the nation's leading regional multiple listing services and the largest in New York State. OneKey MLS serves more than 48,000 real estate professionals across an expanded geographic footprint that spans the New York Metropolitan area, including Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS provides its subscribers with unparalleled access to accurate and reliable listing data, innovative business tools and technology, and outstanding support and training. Learn more at www.onekeymlsny.com.

