OneKey® MLS Relaunches OneKeyMLS.com, the Comprehensive Consumer Property Search Portal for NYC, Long Island, and Hudson Valley

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS has launched an enhanced version of OneKeyMLS.com, the consumer property search portal offering listings in New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley region from 49,000 subscribers and 4,500 participating offices in the New York regional coverage area.

The new site features more in-depth residential and commercial listing data in all five boroughs of New York City, as well as on Long Island, in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. Every listing connects consumers directly with the listing agent(s) and brokerage, so consumers are assured they won't be communicating through a third-party agent or advertiser. Searches are available in 21 languages.

The objective of OneKeyMLS.com is to provide a lead-generating platform for subscribers that represents the one source marketplace for consumers. OneKeyMLS.com, which launched in 2020, has received over 13 million visitor sessions, generating over 4.5 million listing alert emails for consumers. "We are committed to serving the best interests of consumers, real estate professionals and our industry – and that has remained front and center throughout our site redesign," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. "The site's activity since going live indicates there is a great thirst for a public-facing MLS search portal, and now we've made it even better."

Keeping buyers and sellers connected to the market and helping them make informed decisions is a priority for OneKey MLS. The new site features text alerts to help consumers stay on top of the fast-moving market. Users who create a free account to save and follow listings and searches can sign up for text alerts and receive updates on a listing's status, price changes, and upcoming open houses. Users also get alerts when new properties are added to the areas they're tracking on OneKeyMLS.com.

Consumer-friendly informational tools are also available on the site. Consumers can learn about mortgages and interest rates, and calculate which mortgage best suits their needs, in the comprehensive OneKeyMLS.com Mortgage Center. The site also displays which listings are eligible for some form of down payment assistance through Down Payment Resource, a national database which connects homebuyers with homebuying assistance programs. Additionally, the site hosts a real estate advice blog about homeownership, property and design trends, and helpful tips to understand the real estate market. Consumers can sign up for a weekly newsletter that features timely real estate news and information.

CEO Haggerty is proudly looking forward to seeing how the initiative comes together. He said, "Operating a consumer-facing portal provides the MLS with the opportunity to manage the relationship between our subscribers and their customers. As the source of the listings, it's our vision to provide a streamlined path to homeownership by operating a user-friendly marketplace that prioritizes accurate data and technological innovation."

