OneKey® MLS Selects MLS Grid as Solution to Data Feed Management

OneKey® MLS will join a growing list of multiple listing services (MLSs) which rely on MLS Grid to manage data feed licensing and delivery.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The announcement underscores the New York based OneKey® MLS' commitment to enhancing data efficiency for its Data and MLS subscribers. OneKey® MLS is the largest MLS in New York with over 48,000 real estate professionals serving Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley.

MLS Grid supports the real estate industry's role of providing timely, accurate, and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With more than 500 MLSs nationwide, brokerages are often challenged to find ways to combine data from numerous markets to serve websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services and brokerage management systems. MLS Grid streamlines real estate data access, management, and compliance.

The Real Estate Standards Organization's (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards which help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data.

"The dynamic New York market demands close attention to making data management as seamless as possible," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. "MLS Grid provides a solution for our subscribers which will enhance market efficiency for all real estate transactions."

MLS Grid, run by MLS executives and developers, understands the industry and the challenges brokers, MLSs and associations face in an ever-evolving marketplace. It was built to deliver an easier way to provide standardized data.

"We're excited that OneKey® MLS sees the value we bring to making the market work better for all," said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. "MLS Grid is an essential part of any MLS's mission to provide the best service to subscribers who are in an industry that demands high standards of service when it comes to managing data feeds and contracts."

MLS Grid is growing quickly and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. MLS Grid works with more than 1,455 data consumers and supports more than 70,000 data licenses nationwide.

Currently representing nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 48,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,500 participating offices located throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. The MLS is based in Farmingdale, N.Y., and operates on the pledge to provide subscribers with better coverage, better data and the best tools for their businesses. Learn more about OneKey® MLS at onekeymlsny.com.

