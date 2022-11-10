OneLayer Announces Partnership with Druid Software to Provide Superior Security for Private Networks

The 5G security integration with OneLayer prioritizes robust security and continuous operations for Druid Software's clients, including system integrators, and their private cellular networks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer , a pioneer in securing private LTE/5G networks for enterprises, announced today that it has partnered with Druid Software, the leading global provider of private cellular network core software solutions for enterprise. OneLayer will be securing Druid Software's 5G private network domain, ultimately providing its clients, including system integrators, with a platform and the abilities they need to successfully deliver and support end-to-end cellular networks to the enterprise.

Private cellular networks provide organizations with connectivity on a completely different level, including increased reliability, a dedicated bandwidth with capacity and range, no lag time, and connectivity of IoT and OT devices across vast areas. As organizations increasingly adopt these networks, they must consider a critical element of successful network deployment, namely, integrating the cellular network with the enterprise's existing IT network. To successfully accomplish this integration, organizations must keep the network secured, including both visibility and segmentation. Druid Software, a core cellular network software company, and OneLayer's partnership now provide a solution that removes the security concerns for Druid's clients.

OneLayer is integrating its SaaS solution on Druid Software equipment, allowing for seamless security for any private LTE/5G network running on Druid Software's core. Its solution for securing private cellular networks will enable network security using a Zero Trust approach, asset management, cellular and IoT device fingerprinting, policy enforcement that allows network segmentation, and anomaly detection, amongst other capabilities, securing devices connected to Druid Software's core.

"We are excited to be working with Druid Software as a strategic partner. In addition to providing a security solution for Druid, we have also included Druid's core as a part of our new 5G Security Lab," said Dave Mor, CEO and Co-founder of OneLayer. "By providing a much-needed security solution for Druid we are giving users the confidence to invest in adopting an LTE/5G network that has the potential to take their business to the next level. We feel this first-hand through our own implementations and research"

"By adding this security solution which brings further essential capabilities for network protection we are addressing a market need for our clients and ensuring them the best and safest 5G or 4G offering to date," said Tadhg Kenny, Senior Vice President for Partnerships at Druid. "Our clients rely on Druid for the quality of its Raemis core network. Now with OneLayer's additional levels of security, we will be providing an even more comprehensive product to serve their business needs"

OneLayer provides enterprise-grade security for private LTE/5G networks. Its platform and IoT security toolkit can be implemented in private cellular networks to provide better visibility, control and protection for organizations. The company was founded by world-class cybersecurity experts with a deep understanding of both cellular protocols and IoT security needs along with veterans from the IDF's 8200 and 81 intelligence units. OneLayer is backed by industry-leading advisors and has partnered with experts both in the cybersecurity domain as well as the telecom industry. To learn more about OneLayer please visit https://one-layer.com/ or LinkedIn .

Druid Software is a core cellular network software company based in Ireland. Established in 2001 Druid Software has evolved into one of the world's leaders in Private 5G & 4G Cellular technology over the last 20 years. Druid Software's RAEMIS™ platform is a mature 3GPP compliant 4G/5G core network, with unique features designed specifically for business and mission critical use.

Druid Software's mature RAEMIS™ platform is in use today by ISPs and Enterprises for mission critical environments in the U.S, Asia and Europe. Druid Software technology enables solutions in different areas including enterprise communications, IoT, mobile edge computing, and public safety. For more information, visit https://www.druidsoftware.com/.

