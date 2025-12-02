OneLayer joins Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions Industry 4.0 Partner Program

BOSTON and STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer announced today that it has joined Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions Industry 4.0 Partner program across industrial sectors including manufacturing, utilities, and industrial automation. Together, OneLayer and Ericsson can now provide next generation 5G and LTE network solutions for Private Cellular Networks, delivering value by combining comprehensive device visibility and Zero Trust security with private 5G infrastructure.

OneLayer is the leader in private LTE/5G OT management and Zero Trust security. The company's platform provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and device-context visibility for private cellular networks, empowering enterprises to manage their networks seamlessly without requiring cellular expertise.

"Enterprises adopting private cellular networks cannot afford blind spots when critical operations are at stake," said Avishag Daniely, VP Alliances & Marketing, OneLayer. "By combining OneLayer's dedicated device-context security with Ericsson's Enterprise 5G, we deliver the visibility and control needed to meet IT and OT security standards, ensuring customers achieve both operational efficiency and security peace of mind."

Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions enable organizations to innovate, operate, and grow anywhere without constraints. With private networking and coverage extension solutions from Enterprise 5G, Wireless WAN routers and gateways from Ericsson Cradlepoint, and cloud management and security solutions from Ericsson Netcloud, flexibility of public and private 5G are assured, all protected within the zero-trust security of simplified SASE.

Members of Ericsson's Industry 4.0 Partner program are solution providers who offer technologies as a part of the enterprise cellular ecosystem. This program sets the standard for recognizing a partner's investment in the tools and processes necessary to provide high return on investment for customers using cellular connectivity as the foundation of more complex operating environments. Together, OneLayer and Ericsson can help customers optimize connectivity performance and coverage by providing them with complete device visibility and Zero Trust security across all connected assets.

"We are proud to collaborate with OneLayer to bring the transformative power of Private 5G to industrial sectors like manufacturing, utilities, and industrial automation," said Dustin LaMascus, Head of Business Development, Enterprise 5G, Ericsson. "By enabling cutting-edge technologies such as automation, AI, and IoT, we are setting new standards for innovation and sustainability across multiple industries, paving the way for future economic growth and a more connected world."

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and Zero Trust security for private LTE and 5G networks. Its technology empowers enterprises to manage their cellular networks seamlessly without the need for cellular expertise. For more information, visit www.onelayer.com.

About Ericsson

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, the company has been a pioneer in communications technology. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Learn more at www.ericsson.com.

Media Contact:

Mor Ben-Horin

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2455348/OneLayer_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OneLayer