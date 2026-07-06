OneLayer Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Private Networks for Industry, 2026

For the second consecutive year, OneLayer is named in the 5G Network Security category.

BOSTON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, Inc. has named OneLayer, the leading provider of Zero Trust security for private LTE and 5G networks, as a Sample Vendor in the 5G Network Security category in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Private Networks for Industry, 2026. OneLayer views the recognition as reflecting growing analyst attention to private cellular security as enterprises across utilities, manufacturing, oil and gas, airports, and critical infrastructure sectors deploy private LTE and 5G networks at scale. As these deployments grow in complexity, securing and managing cellular-connected devices has become a defining requirement of enterprise security programs.

Organizations deploying private LTE and 5G networks face a persistent gap between the devices connecting over cellular and the security controls governing the rest of their infrastructure. Cellular-connected assets, including OT devices, field equipment, and industrial endpoints, are frequently invisible to existing security tools, preventing consistent policy enforcement across IT, OT, and cellular environments. Without dedicated visibility and control at the cellular layer, security teams operate with a blind spot that grows as the number of connected devices scales. The pressure to close that gap has intensified as private cellular networks expand faster than the security programs designed to manage them.

"Enterprise security teams are applying Zero Trust to every part of their infrastructure, and private cellular networks can no longer be the exception," said Dave Mor, CEO, OneLayer. "What we hear from customers every day is that the pressure to secure cellular-connected devices is real, the timeline is now, and the tools to do it must work within the security frameworks enterprises already run."

OneLayer addresses that gap through a platform built specifically for the cellular layer, giving security teams real-time visibility into every device connecting over a private or carrier APN network. Through device fingerprinting and behavioral profiling, OneLayer builds a continuous, authoritative inventory of cellular-connected assets and the context needed to apply Zero Trust policies at the device and device-group level. Unlike security tools adapted from IT or OT environments, OneLayer enforces policy at the SIM and network layer, where cellular-connected devices can be controlled regardless of the applications they run.

Gartner Report, Hype Cycle for Private Networks for Industry, 2026, By Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, June 2026.

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About OneLayer

OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and Zero Trust security for private LTE/5G and private APN networks. Its technology empowers enterprises to manage and secure cellular-connected devices across both private and carrier environments, without the need for cellular expertise. For more information, visit www.onelayer.com.

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SOURCE OneLayer