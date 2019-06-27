Onelink by First Alert Eliminates Dark Zones with New Onelink Secure Connect

"Wi-Fi is considered a necessity for millions of individuals, and it is the backbone for anyone creating a connected home environment," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing at First Alert. "The Onelink Secure Connect is an important step to ensure the home has fast and reliable Wi-Fi mesh coverage as devices and products in the home become more and more connected."

True to First Alert's legacy of home safety and protection, the Onelink Secure Connect places a premium on security by creating a closed, private network to help detect and prevent cyber-threats and hacks. It automatically protects every device on the network with malware screening and hacking alerts. The technology scans every outbound connection from the network to analyze URLs and IP addresses to detect malicious traffic and infected machines. Users are notified of any potentially suspect activity and, if restricted settings are enabled, it can block any questionable content via the Onelink Connect app.

Have It Your Way

Every home has different internet usage needs. Depending on the size of the home and the number of devices, additional Wi-Fi access points may be needed to ensure top speeds and safety for all products – and individuals. This is why the Onelink Secure Connect comes in multiple packaging options for users to tailor the solution to their home.

The Onelink Secure Connect Whole Home Wi-Fi System includes one base unit, which should be connected to the home's router, and two add-on Wi-Fi access points to extend coverage within the home. Add-On Points are available in individual packs so users can optimize their network and enhance coverage depending on their home's size and needs.

Together, the units of the Onelink Secure Connect are in constant communication with one another via a dedicated wireless backhaul, preventing congestion and directing maximum internet speeds to locations where it's needed most. The resulting network blankets the home with consistent Wi-Fi coverage, enabling users and devices to get online – and stay online – faster and easier.

Controllable via a user's smartphone or tablet, the Onelink Secure Connect takes just minutes to set up. Once the Wi-Fi points are placed throughout the house, the system gives a bird's eye view of complete internet usage within the home, and puts the user in total control of network settings and accessibility. Users can customize their network to optimize the type of network traffic that is most important to them – such as gaming or video streaming – as well as prioritize settings for individual devices.

Onelink Secure Connect also places a premium on safety through the emergency override feature. Emergency override works with compatible Onelink alarms to automatically override screens and most smart TVs, tablets and smart phones connected to the Onelink Secure Connect to alert individuals in the event of a fire or carbon monoxide emergency.

Need for Speed and Security

U.S. homes currently have an average of 7-to-10 connected devices, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.** This number of connected devices is expected to triple in the next couple of years with the rise of virtual assistants, internet/streaming TV, smart home and wearables.

"As homes become increasingly connected with smart products, speed has never been more important – but it should never come at the expense of security," Wey added. "Protecting what matters most has been our focus for 60 years, and with the Onelink Secure Connect that now includes cybersecurity for devices in the home as well."

With a simple tap on the Onelink Connect App, parents can access a visual representation of their home's network, allowing users to better understand their children's activity and adjust as necessary. Users can also pause the internet, filter what children view online and even set house rules for network usage, such as bedtimes and time limits.

The new Onelink Secure Connect is available now on Amazon. For more information, visit http://onelink.firstalert.com.

*First Alert Brand Trust Survey, February 2018 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adults, ages 25 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, February 15-19, 2018. Results are statistically significant at a 95 percent confidence level and can be generalized to the entire adult population in the United States within those statistical parameters. For more information or a copy of the complete survey results, contact Tim Young at LCWA: 312/565-4628 or tyoung@lcwa.com.

**Source: Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development

About BRK Brands, Inc.

BRK Brands, Inc. (Aurora, IL), is a fully owned subsidiary of Newell Brands. For 60 years, BRK Brands, Inc. has been the manufacturer of First Alert®-branded home-safety products, the most trusted and recognized safety brand in America. BRK® Brands designs and develops innovative safety solutions including Tundra™ Fire Extinguishing Spray, Onelink by First Alert smart home products, a comprehensive line of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and escape ladders to protect what matters most. Such products are also marketed under the BRK Electronics® brand, The Professional Standard for the builder and contractor audiences. BRK Brands, Inc. products are found in more than 30 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.firstalert.com, http://www.brkelectronics.com or http://www.newellbrands.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

©2019 BRK Brands, Inc., Aurora, IL 60504. All rights reserved.

BRK Electronics® is a registered trademark of BRK Brands, Inc., Aurora, IL 60504.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc.

