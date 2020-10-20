OneLink Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Customer-focused Approach to Process Automation in Contact Centers

"OneLink has the ability, scalability, and capabilities to respond to the needs of fast-growing and dynamic new businesses," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Its development team employs emerging technologies to accelerate the go-to-market times of solutions. It analyzes consumer interfaces and phone interactions to develop processes and automated systems that help agents be more responsive while easing their workload."

Over 2019, OneLink expanded its bilingual English/Spanish capabilities with a finishing program and a broader base of agents, which enabled it to expand in the US market. It also added two centers in Bogota, Colombia and Curitiba, Brazil. The company is also diversifying its service portfolio and has already added more airlines, healthcare providers, and emerging technology companies to its clientele. Overall, OneLink leverages its expertise in reducing costs and offering dynamic solutions to support companies that need to solve complex problems.

Even while expanding, OneLink has retained a strong focus on people. It fosters close relationships with vendors and customers and acquired the agility to compete against larger competitors by staying ahead of the demand curve. With a clear onboarding program, its project managers work closely with customers throughout the implementation process. The transparent onboarding process includes repeat touchpoints across the customer's organization, from IT to human resources and business development departments. It maintains these touchpoints and follow-ups for an extended period to give clients excellent customer experiences.

"OneLink has the expertise and vision to support customers by leveraging advanced technology at the right stage in the process to add value and accomplish customer goals," noted Menutti. "An in-house development team creating customer-driven software solutions and an overall people-focused culture further demonstrate how OneLink raises the bar in all the markets it operates."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

