Onelink 'Safe & Sound' by First Alert®, You'll Like the Sound of This

The Onelink Safe & Sound makes life easier, from playing music with superior sound to offering simple hands-free commands with Alexa. At the same time, it continues to protect what matters most, a legacy First Alert has fostered for 60 years, with premium smoke, fire and carbon monoxide functionality.

"Since inventing the world's first residential smoke alarm, First Alert has been at the forefront of emerging technology aimed at helping protect what matters most to our consumers," said Tom Russo, chief executive officer at First Alert, the most trusted brand in home safety*. "The Onelink Safe & Sound builds upon this great legacy but takes home safety to a place it's never been, with added entertainment and lifestyle features that enhance homeowners' daily routines, with added convenience and peace of mind."

Intelligent Protection, by First Alert

The new Onelink Safe & Sound provides intelligent smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) protection to help ensure that consumers, as well as their loved ones and homes, are protected. The alarm will alert you on your mobile phone in the event of a smoke or carbon monoxide emergency, whether home or away. Featuring exclusive voice and location technology by First Alert, the Safe & Sound alerts users to the type of danger (smoke or CO) and its location within the home.

Unlike other smoke and CO alarms in the connected home space, the Onelink Safe & Sound is designed to work with many existing, interconnected hardwired alarms in the home, allowing consumers to maintain some alarms they currently have installed in their home. The installation process is easy – the Onelink Safe & Sound takes advantage of a home's existing wiring – and thanks to an integrated adaptor plug, no rewiring is required. The simple app guides the user through the set-up process.

Beyond its smart alarm capabilities, the Onelink Safe & Sound also features a customizable night light, allowing users to select the color and brightness to light the way at night for added safety and convenience.

Music to the Ears

Further distinguishing the Onelink Safe & Sound from other smart alarm products are its superior audio capabilities. With its ceiling installation, the device provides consumers with a great sound experience in their homes through a natural acoustic backdrop. Once installed, users can just ask Alexa to play or stream their music. Offering an array of skills, including Spotify (coming soon), Pandora and Amazon Music or Bluetooth – users will experience immersive, crisp sound, and the Onelink Safe & Sound will fill the room with music due to its infinite baffle. Spotify Connect services will also be available soon on the Safe & Sound.

Talk to Amazon Alexa on Your Safe & Sound

Need information? Just ask Alexa – the cloud-based voice service from Amazon is directly integrated into the new Onelink Safe & Sound by First Alert. Users can simply ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check the weather, control other smart home devices, and more with the Onelink Safe & Sound. And because Alexa lives in the cloud, the service is always getting smarter. The Onelink Safe & Sound is an easy way to add Amazon Alexa throughout the home, while adding smart protection to it as well.

Onelink Safe & Sound is also Apple HomeKit enabled and can be controlled via the Apple Home app or using Siri. HomeKit allows users to set up scenes and triggers to have things happen automatically in their home.



"The Onelink Safe & Sound with Amazon Alexa takes our Onelink portfolio to the next level, with a 3-in-1 device offering smart protection and a robust home speaker," Russo added. "With these features, the Onelink Safe & Sound is a must-have device for families."

