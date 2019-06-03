OneLogin Accelerates Sales Momentum, Introduces New Channel Partners

LONDON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, today introduced new channel partnerships and an EMEA specialist that will help continue the strong growth of OneLogin Accelerate , its partner program. Introduced in September 2018, OneLogin Accelerate offers deep growth opportunities for partners across the global OneLogin partner ecosystem.

OneLogin Accelerate helps existing and new partners grow their capabilities, expand their business and better serve the needs of customers. OneLogin's demand generation capabilities coupled with a channel-neutral compensation plan offer companies a unique opportunity to work with partners in a trusted environment. With this new program, OneLogin aims to grow partner revenues 6X by 2020.

"OneLogin Accelerate is driving extraordinary success for our partners, succeeding well ahead of our forecasts at the launch of the program," said Matt Hurley, vice president of global channels, strategic alliances, and professional services at OneLogin. "That strong performance, combined with our new channel partnerships and international distributors, will continue to drive our growth plans for 2020 and beyond."

OneLogin's new distribution partners will focus on sales and marketing to reach new customers in areas with leading tech companies and fast growth, including EMEA:

Symphony Solutions - Based in Israel , Symphony Solutions is a leading distributor of business software solutions.

- Based in , Symphony Solutions is a leading distributor of business software solutions. Nordicmind - Based in Finland , Nordicmind is focused on customised products, solutions and vendors for customers across Northern Europe .

- Based in , Nordicmind is focused on customised products, solutions and vendors for customers across . Miel - Based in France , Miel specialises in disruptive technology solutions and works with IT departments and cloud providers to achieve digital transformation.

- Based in , Miel specialises in disruptive technology solutions and works with IT departments and cloud providers to achieve digital transformation. Atlas Identity - Based in England , Atlas Identity specialises in delivering identity and access management solutions through cloud-based service providers.

- Based in , Atlas Identity specialises in delivering identity and access management solutions through cloud-based service providers. Nuvias - Based in England , Nuvias is a distribution business whose portfolio covers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, with the focus currently on cybersecurity, advanced networking, and unified communications.

OneLogin Staffs Up

Sunny Joshi, who joined OneLogin in November 2018, will help to create and direct this growth. Based in the U.K., Mr. Joshi has over 20 years of channel sales experience with EMEA tech companies, including ClearPath Networks, Avnet Technology Solutions, and One Identity. His primary responsibilities will include establishing new strategic partnerships and building EMEA sales and distribution.

"The market for access management has exploded around the world in recent years, and solutions that offer powerful and easy-to-use tools will become increasingly popular as security becomes a greater need," added Sunny Joshi, EMEA channel and alliances director at OneLogin. "OneLogin has seen strong growth over the past few months with only just opening the door to EMEA; these distribution partners will generate millions in new business revenue in the next few months."

Progress around the world

OneLogin has seen tremendous progress not only in EMEA but also in the US and Asia Pacific through shifting to a channel first business, onboarding 20 new value-added resellers within the past year. In only five months after enablement OneLogin is experiencing 100%+ yr/yr growth rates in ARR. The OneLogin channel mix has expanded beyond managed service providers and SMB upwards into the mid-market with big enterprise wins.

Where to find OneLogin

OneLogin will also attend Infosecurity Europe , the sourcing and knowledge hub for Europe's information and cybersecurity community, which runs from June 4th through to June 6th in London. The OneLogin team will host knowledge events, partner presentations, and giveaways from Stand C225 at Olympia Grand.

