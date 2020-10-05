OneLogin Achieves AWS Digital Workplace Competency Status

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin, a global leader in identity and access management, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Workplace Competency status. This designation recognizes that OneLogin has demonstrated deep experience helping customers build a digital workplace on AWS to free end users from the office, allowing them to work securely on virtually any device, from anywhere, at any time.

The AWS Digital Workplace Competency helps customers find highly specialized AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners offering solutions on AWS that help them effectively support remote workers and business continuity with end-to-end Digital Workplace in the cloud. APN Technology Partners achieving this newly unveiled AWS Competency provide features that help reduce security risks and meet compliance requirements while allowing customers to effectively support remote workers and implement business continuity plans.

Achieving the AWS Digital Workplace Competency differentiates OneLogin as an APN member that possesses deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories – Endpoint Management, Application Management, and/or Collaboration Platforms.

"OneLogin is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Digital Workplace Competency status," said Matt Hurley, VP Global Channel, Distribution, OEM and Strategic Alliances, OneLogin. "OneLogin is dedicated to helping organizations successfully navigate through evolving workforce needs and secure their digital workplace with flexible, cloud-native identity management solutions.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Although businesses are responsible for preventing potential security breaches from devices that employees are using to access sensitive company data, half of organizations (50%) globally have not established cybersecurity guidelines regarding remote work. An APN Advanced Technology Partner that also achieved AWS Security Competency status, OneLogin's cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform offers a flexible way for organizations to quickly enable end-users to securely access corporate applications whether inside the office or from home. OneLogin's Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Identity Lifecycle Management solutions can also be combined with AWS Control Tower, AWS SSO, AWS Session Tags, and AWS Organizations for advanced IAM security that can keep up with the pace of your business.

Point Loma Nazarene University, a longtime OneLogin customer, is a liberal arts college in San Diego, Calif. The additional layer of security provided by OneLogin gave them peace-of-mind when they had to quickly transition to a remote workforce . "We had no worries about the security of our users' identities while working from home on a potentially unsecured network. Every authentication - from email, to AWS, to VPN, to VDI - is protected by OneLogin. Changing a password used to be so difficult for a remote user; it is now simple with OneLogin. Securing access to a potentially compromised account (if it ever happens) is a single step instead of tracking down multiple application admins. The identity platform we have in OneLogin is one of the single most valuable assets PLNU ITS has," stated Joseph Alcorn, Manager of Infrastructure Services and Architecture at Point Loma Nazarene University.

About OneLogin

OneLogin is the number one value-leader in Identity and Access Management. Our Trusted Experience Platform provides everything you need to secure your workforce, customers, and partners at a price that works with your budget. Headquartered in San Francisco, OneLogin secures over 2,500 customers worldwide, including Airbus, Stitch Fix and AAA. To learn more visit www.onelogin.com .

