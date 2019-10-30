OneLogin Adds Award-Winning Executive to Lead Marketing Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayna Rothman, an accomplished marketing executive, writer and lecturer, was announced today as the new chief marketing officer for OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises. Rothman brings a distinguished history of success in building and scaling marketing organizations for high-growth technology companies.

"Dayna's proven experience leading marketing at high growth tech organizations made her the perfect candidate for us as we enter into the next phase of growth for OneLogin," OneLogin CEO Brad Brooks said. "Dayna will bring a fresh perspective and creativity as we sharpen our focus on helping enterprises all around the world adopt best practices in identity and access management."

Rothman is the author of "Lead Generation for Dummies" and has taught several top marketing courses for LinkedIn Learning, totaling over 200,000 views. A sought-after speaker on marketing strategy, she has frequently been recognized by her peers with industry honors, including the Top 25 Women in Revenue, Top 20 B2B Startup Marketers to Watch in 2019, Top 40 Marketing Strategists of 2014 and an Expy Content Award nomination. Rothman is also on the advisory board at Sendoso.

OneLogin simplifies identity management with secure, one-click access for employees, customers and partners, through all device types, to all enterprise cloud and on-premises applications. The company protects both SaaS and on-premises apps behind a secure single sign-on portal with multi-factor authentication while simplifying the user experience.

"The competitive landscape is constantly changing for tech SaaS companies, so marketing organizations need to be very agile and flexible to help drive growth," Rothman said. "I'm thrilled to join an exciting, innovative company with an incredibly talented team that is poised to take even greater strides in the near future."

Before joining OneLogin, Rothman was vice president of marketing for D2iQ (FKA Mesosphere), where she built and scaled the global marketing team, grew marketing contribution to revenue by 78%, and helped lead the company through a major rebrand. Prior to D2iQ, Dayna held leadership roles at Marketo, EverString, BrightFunnel (acquired by Terminus) and SaaStr.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. For more information visit www.onelogin.com .

SOURCE OneLogin

Related Links

https://www.onelogin.com/

