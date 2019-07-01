OneLogin Appoints Joanne Bradford to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management, today introduced Joanne Bradford as the newest member of its board of directors. Joanne brings over 30 years of marketing and operations experience to OneLogin's board, serving in CMO and COO leadership positions for companies such as Microsoft, Yahoo, SoFi and Pinterest, as well as board positions for Wave, Adaptly and Comscore.

"Joanne's deep expertise in integrated mass consumer marketing at some of the most well known and biggest tech companies in the world will be critical for OneLogin at this stage of our accelerating growth," said Brad Brooks, CEO of OneLogin. "One of many things I love about having Joanne on board is her insights coming by way of looking at things from the end user perspective. This intuition will play an important role as we continue our momentum capitalizing on the multi-billion-dollar market opportunity for our Unified Access Management platform."

OneLogin enables a cohesive approach to managing access for both SaaS and on-premise application environments, as well as extending access management to networks and devices using cloud infrastructure, connecting people with technology through a simple and secure login. OneLogin's Unified Access Management platform centralizes all user directories and improves organizational security and employee productivity. OneLogin protects both SaaS and on-prem apps behind a secure Single Sign-On (SSO) portal with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) while simplifying the user experience. OneLogin also eliminates 50% of helpdesk tickets with self-service password reset and accelerates onboarding and off boarding.

"I am joining the OneLogin's board during a critical time of exponential momentum and interest in its UAM solution - a solution that every company requires," said Bradford. "Enterprises everywhere need OneLogin to navigate the changing landscape of cloud adoption, digital transformation, and cybersecurity. I'm honored to be joining this exceptional team and look forward to much-anticipated success."

Bradford's appointment follows a series of financial , product and growth milestones for OneLogin, including $100M in growth financing at the beginning of the year, product enhancements , channel momentum , analyst validation , and geographic expansion .

About Joanne Bradford

Joanne Bradford has served for over 25 years as a marketing, operational and sales executive at high growth companies including SoFi (Social Finance), Pinterest and Yahoo!

Additionally, Joanne has held executive leadership positions at The San Francisco Chronicle, Microsoft and BusinessWeek. Throughout her career, she's had significant impact leading product marketing, business development and programming, as well as building global sales and marketing teams. She served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Microsoft, growing the business from $100 million to $2.5 billion in revenue.

Her achievements include Forbes Top CMO list, Ad Age 100 Most Influential Women in Advertising and Recipient of the Bill Gates Chairman's Award at Microsoft.

She also served on the board of CARE, which provides aid to the poor around the world, and is a founding advisor to Lean In. Joanne has a Bachelor's degree in journalism with an emphasis in advertising from San Diego State University.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com , Blog , Facebook , Twitter , or LinkedIn .

