OneLogin Brings First IDaaS Directory Integration for PowerSchool Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, and PowerSchool Group LLC, the leading provider of K-12 education application technology, are joining forces through a partnership agreement to help school districts simplify the onboarding and offboarding process through identity management automation. The integration is optimized for education and delivers new capabilities to sync user profile information from PowerSchool across a school's portfolio of applications and user directories.

"We're thrilled to become the first identity management partner for PowerSchool. Our solution will help school IT admins streamline operations by automating historically manual processes, and connect critical systems like PowerSchool to Active Directory or other human resource platforms," said Drew Prante, vice president of sales at OneLogin. "Additionally, because OneLogin provides single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and certificate-based authentication our customers report increased security and ease of administration across their portfolio, so they can refocus their attention on more important things like student growth and faculty engagement. OneLogin was able to come in and solve for a variety of concerns with simple easy-to-use solutions optimizing the student, alumni and faculty experience."

K-12 schools are increasingly relying on third-party application solutions to facilitate student learning and faculty engagement. PowerSchool's mission is to provide the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students leverage these new technologies without impacting productivity. Without a centralized platform to manage applications and technologies, IT admins have to replicate user data manually across siloed systems, causing delays in how quickly they can get technology into their students and faculty's hands and update those records when roles change or students graduate.

OneLogin's integration for PowerSchool improves the academic experience for students and faculty while reducing the daily overhead of IT staff to manage accounts, user profiles and login security across systems. The new collaboration makes it possible for IT administrators to synchronize accurate student information from PowerSchool to Active Directory, LDAP and across common systems like Microsoft Office365, G-Suite and thousands of other apps. From there, users can also layer on other OneLogin IDaaS capabilities like single SSO, MFA and provisioning to make it simple and secure for students, faculty and staff to engage with their applications.

"School districts rely on an increasing number of solutions to support their learning communities and interconnectivity is critically important to successful operations and excellent student experiences," said Alan Taylor, senior vice president of corporate development at PowerSchool. "We're thrilled to partner with OneLogin to bring the first identity management automation integration to our customers, providing needed automation for backend systems to empower better student engagement, while maintaining compliance and security."

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com .

At PowerSchool, we believe in the simple truth that every student deserves the best opportunities in life. That's why our mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way. From the back office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance and HR. Today, we're proud to be the leading provider of K-12 education application technology supporting over 45 million students in over 70 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

For more information on PowerSchool's ISV program, visit https://www.powerschool.com/company/partners/

