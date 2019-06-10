OneLogin Launches Cloud Security Risk Workshops and Cloud Risk Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management, today launches Cloud Security Risk Workshops and Cloud Risk Assessment, a new security program, and tools designed to provide organizations with critical insights into their business applications. These new tools, built in collaboration with partners, help businesses measure and contextualize their cloud security needs, providing IT and security leaders quantitative data to more effectively identify cyber-risk in their environments. These new offerings will be featured at Cisco Live 2019 Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, in San Diego, CA, June 9-13, at Booth 3709.

In today's digital world, businesses struggle to understand potential threats and gaps in their cloud security models. With Cloud Security Risk Workshops and Cloud Risk Assessment organizations can now discover potential vulnerabilities in their cloud security models around identity and data management, therefore more effectively protecting against data loss and other cyber threats.

"Assessments and Workshops are powerful tools that help companies quickly identify risks in their environments and empower companies to deploy solutions such as OneLogin's leading Unified Access Management platform," said Matt Hurley, vice president of global channels, strategic alliances, and professional services at OneLogin. "The Cloud Risk Assessment and Security Workshops will allow organizations to make informed decisions with the data and insights extracted from their unique environments - decisions that may very well be a saving grace preventing a breach or hack."

Cloud Application Risk Discovery

The Cloud Risk Report leverages Cisco Cloud Security solutions and OneLogin's Unified Access Management platform to provide meaningful insights to organizations about cloud applications running in their environments and potential security vulnerabilities. Fine-tuned with input from OneLogin Channel partners and customers, the Cloud Application Risk discovery tool combines data from Cisco Umbrella with OneLogin's security expertise to contextualize an organization's usage behavior and application adoption and measure risk.

"Onepath has partnered with OneLogin because we view them as a key security vendor," said Brandon Smith, senior director of product management at Onepath. "We are excited to leverage their new cloud assessment tool as a great way to introduce identity access management to our customers."

"At Kinetix, security is our No. 1 priority, and to do it well requires a multi-tiered approach. Cisco Umbrella provides the visibility into app usage and OneLogin can secure access, both of which are crucial," said Pratap Mukherjee, CEO at Kinetix. "Leveraging this cloud assessment tool helps provide real impact with the number of passwords end users have to manage."

Cloud Advisory Workshops with ICSynergy

Cloud Advisory Workshops are a joint initiative between OneLogin and ICSynergy, with a focus on helping companies navigate the evolving security landscape and build cohesive plans and synergies. ICSynergy is a leading integrator of successful identity and access management (IAM) solutions with nearly 20 years of experience.

"Building on our longstanding IAM practice and expertise, we're thrilled to partner with OneLogin to provide leading IAM modernization and innovative solutions for our customers to improve their identity access security posture," said Amy Rankin, senior vice president of sales at ICSynergy.

The Cloud Risk Assessment tool is available today directly through OneLogin or select OneLogin reseller partners. Cloud Advisory Workshops can be scheduled through ICSynergy.

For more information about OneLogin's success in identity and access management with over 2,500 leading companies visit OneLogin's customers page .

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com , blog , Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .

About ICSynergy

ICSynergy International, LLC is a Texas-based Hybrid Identity and Access Management (IAM) Consulting and Systems Integration firm headquartered in Plano, Texas. Established in 2000, ICSynergy provides advisory, architecture and integration services for modern IAM. We've delivered hundreds of classic, cloud and hybrid Identity solutions that integrate IdaaS, IGA, PAM, and MFA. ICSynergy's unique middleware solutions plug in seamlessly to make hybrid cloud a reality. ICSynergy works closely with global multinationals and Enterprises in California, providing advisory and remediation services for both GDPR and CCPA.

