OneLogin Named by Users for 2nd Straight Time as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Access Management, Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, today announced it has been named an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Access Management, Worldwide . OneLogin achieved an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 135 reviews, which is the highest score the Customers' Choice vendors in the Access Management, Worldwide category, received according to Gartner's April 2019 results. When compared to Okta, Ping Identity, and Microsoft, users rated OneLogin highest overall in customer experience (4.5/5), which included categories such as pricing flexibility, ease of deployment, timeliness of vendor response, and quality of technical support. Full list of ratings can be found here .*

"We feel that our customers' Gartner's Peer Insights reviews confirm that OneLogin delivers on its promise of simplicity, benefitting companies of all sizes and in all industries with our world-class access management platform," said Miles Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer of OneLogin. "Our commitment to providing innovative solutions across entire enterprises for our partners is reflected in their praise of our easy implementations, broad flexibility and expert support."

"We also think that being named an April 2019 Customers' Choice for Access Management, Worldwide, represents the commitment we have to our customers to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," continued Kelly.

Gartner Peer Insights Best Access Management category ratings for OneLogin include over 135 verified reviews from corporate technology leaders in a broad variety of industries including finance, education, media and manufacturing. Gartner defines access management as technologies that use access control engines to provide centralized authentication, single sign-on (SSO), session management and authorization enforcement for target applications in multiple use cases (e.g., B2E, B2B and B2C).

Below are a few OneLogin customer reviews published on Gartner Peer Insights:

"Rolling out and implementing OneLogin was smooth and straightforward; didn't cause any noise from start to finish. We managed to integrate it to our Active Directory and it's working perfectly." - ICT Officer in the finance industry

"[OneLogin] not only reduces the number of times a password needs to be entered, it also reduces the number of different passwords that need to be remembered. In terms of effectiveness, OneLogin provides all the functionality I need, while remaining mostly invisible." - Senior Ministry Intelligence Analyst in the data & analytics industry

"[OneLogin] has helped us streamline our applications that we use on campus. The biggest benefit has been having a central location for applications. We also use it to let Faculty, Staff and Students reset their own passwords which has reduced our incoming IT tickets to the service desk." - Help Desk Admin in the education industry

"OneLogin's solutions have enabled our organization to provide services to our staff and scholars that would have otherwise proven untenable… But, best of all, they've been a wonderful partner, taking a consultative approach throughout our relationship to make sure we have the right tools and best support to ensure a smooth experience." - CTO in the education industry

*Ratings and reviews are current as of April 24, 2019

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com , blog , Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .

