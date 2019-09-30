OneLogin Named Leader for Best Single Sign-On Software by G2

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, today was recognized in the G2 Grid as one of the top four leaders for Single Sign-On (SSO) software, ahead of Microsoft, Ping Identity and others.

"Protecting the identity of users and the assets of enterprises is a critical component of digital transformation as organizations adopt more SaaS applications and deploy commercial and custom web apps that support their business," said Dennis Reno, VP of customer success and support at OneLogin. "As a customer-focused company, being recognized in this way speaks volumes to the benefit OneLogin delivers by helping customers managing these complex environments in a simple and secure way."

OneLogin was recognized for its ability to simplify identity management with secure, one-click access for employees, customers and partners, through all device types, to all enterprise cloud and on-premises applications. Customers also gave OneLogin top marks for ease of use, quality of support and effortless setup.

"OneLogin has always made security innovation a top priority," Reno said. "We're excited about what the future has in store as we continue to make it simpler and more secure to run applications and systems in the enterprise."

In addition, OneLogin was honored this year with a Stevie Award for Customer Success Departments which continues a series of achievements for the company in 2019. OneLogin received $100 million in funding in January and has released industry-first product innovations such as the recently launched Shield product, designed to address the top source of data breaches and emerging threat vectors: password reuse and insecure passwords.

The G2 category Grid®Reports compares products in a given category based on satisfaction (based on validated reviews on G2) and market presence scores (based on market share, company size, and social impact).

For more information, visit: https://www.g2.com/categories/single-sign-on-sso

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com .

