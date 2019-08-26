OneLogin Partners With Broward College to Improve Information Security at Scale with Access Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , the leader in unified access management (UAM), has announced the implementation of its information security platform for Broward College's nearly 800,000 users, which includes more than 60,000 students each year and over 5,000 faculty and staff. To read the entire case study and learn more about how Broward College seamlessly implemented OneLogin for better data security and productivity, click here .

Broward chose OneLogin because it met all of its needs, including a single sign-on (SSO) portal, end-to-end provisioning and de-provisioning, multi-factor authentication (MFA) and a partnership with Workday, the cloud-based financial and HR management solutions provider. OneLogin's UAM platform will replace the award-winning community college's outdated and inefficient system, which required manual provisioning and extensive maintenance by the school's IT team. Users had to manage multiple passwords and sign-ons, and issues with cloud security resulted in a constant stream of messages to the help desk.

"OneLogin was simple to install and integrate into our environment while providing a sophisticated, enterprise security solution and an easy-to-use interface that scales to a large number of users," said Tony Casciotta, chief information officer and vice president of IT at Broward College. "In everything from sales to implementation to post go-live support, I would rate OneLogin a '10' across the board."

OneLogin's security and password management solution ensures that only authorized users can access sensitive data and applications. OneLogin's capabilities, fast deployment, and easy user experience have significantly increased productivity for Broward College's users, Casciotta said.

"Many schools need a unified access platform like the OneLogin core offering and Broward was no exception," said Brad Brooks, CEO at OneLogin. "Broward wanted an easy MFA solution to their user base, self-service reset, and SSO. With the basics out of the way, they can start focusing on more modern ways to solve their identity projects, while maintaining the highest level of security."

Brooks continued, "I have a particular passion about education and education customers. I truly believe helping in the education mission makes our society and country better. Every time we help another customer like Broward is a special win for me."

OneLogin is the leading cloud-based Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution optimized for education to streamline the on- and off-boarding process for employees and students, secure authentication points into all apps and eliminate helpdesk tickets with self-service password reset while providing one-click access to all apps from any device.

OneLogin's portfolio of solutions provides secure connections for all of its users across devices and applications, helping enterprises drive new levels of business integrity and operational velocity across their entire app portfolios.

To learn more about OneLogin's success in identity and access management with over 2,500 leading organizations, visit OneLogin's customers' page or come to OneLogin Connect happening September 25 in San Francisco.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com , blog , Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Broward College:

Serving more than 63,000 students annually, Broward College provides residents with certificate programs, two-year university-transfer degrees, two-year career degrees and baccalaureate degrees in selected programs. The mission of the college is to provide high-quality educational programs and services that are affordable and accessible to a diverse community of learners. For more information, visit www.broward.edu .

