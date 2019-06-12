OneLogin Recognized as a Strong Performer in Independent Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise Evaluation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, announced that it achieved a strong performer ranking for identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) in "The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q2 2019."

Forrester ranks IDaaS providers for enterprises by considering each company's current offering, strategy and market presence.

Forrester's verdict is that "customers looking to extensively manage cloud-based and on-premises web apps should buy OneLogin."

The report additionally recognized OneLogin's "Ideas" page as "very interesting." This feature is a live advocacy portal that allows OneLogin customers to submit and track changes they would like to see on the platform, including feature requests and product enhancement ideas.

"The complexities enterprises face in their digital transformations are real and only intensifying. More than ever, companies need a simplified approach to unifying access for cloud and on-premise applications," said Miles Kelly, chief marketing officer of OneLogin. "I believe that our ranking as a strong performer validates our simple, flexible, and customer-centric approach to Unified Access Management."

Forrester recently reported on the employee tech experience as being crucial to improving engagement and happiness but noted that providing a diverse mix of apps on any device is increasingly difficult. Forrester's recommendations included investing in IDaaS as a workplace technology that will enable employees to get meaningful work done every day.

OneLogin's ranking as a Strong Performer on the The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q2 2019 adds to a flood of recent recognition and success for the fast-growing company, including adding new international partnerships , achieving important product milestones and receiving key industry recognition .

To read the full Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q2 2019, visit this OneLogin page . For more information about OneLogin's game-changing success in identity and access management with over 2,500 leading companies – including NASA, Mitsubishi Electric, Mergermarket Group, and WeWork – visit OneLogin's customer page . For OneLogin's perspective on their ranking, check out their blog post .

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com , blog , Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .

