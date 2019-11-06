OneLogin Taps Former DocuSign and Expedia CISO to Lead Global Information Security Division

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanessa Pegueros, a former CISO of DocuSign and Expedia, and information security lead at US Bank, recently joined OneLogin as chief trust and security officer charged with reinforcing standards, strengthening trust with partners and leading internal initiatives across the entire security-first led company. Pegueros brings over two decades of technology experience to OneLogin, the leader in Identity and Access Management.

"Organizations today deal with a constantly-shifting landscape of security challenges, including everything from sophisticated hacks to simple, poor internal security decisions. These issues continue to erode the public's overall trust in how companies use technology to handle important data," said Pegueros. "OneLogin's CEO Brad Brooks and his team are helping the enterprise with these challenges by providing solutions that enable access seamlessly and securely while allowing our customers to continue along the path to digital transformation. I'm beyond excited to partner with Brad and his team again."

OneLogin simplifies identity management with secure, one-click access for employees, customers and partners, through all device types, to all enterprise cloud and on-premises applications. The company protects both SaaS and on-premises apps behind a secure single sign-on portal with multi-factor authentication while simplifying the user experience.

Pegueros' appointment comes as OneLogin continues to expand beyond standard authentication with industry-leading tools like Vigilance AI™, SmartFactor Authentication™ and the Shield browser extension which provide unparalleled simplicity, protection and control.

"Adding an experienced industry leader to the executive team further emphasizes the importance we put on trust and security at OneLogin," said CEO Brad Brooks.

In her new role, Pegueros will oversee a range of strategic and operational elements across OneLogin's global offices. Her insight on the executive team will continue to solidify OneLogin's position as one of the most trusted and secure enterprise solutions in the industry.

"There is no brighter mind or more capable security leader in the industry than Vanessa," added Brooks. "The knowledge and experience she has built from many years of creating trust at outstanding brands, their customers and employees make Vanessa the ideal person to take our total focus on security to the next level."

In addition, OneLogin announced the opening of a new office in Redmond, Washington almost tripling their footprint. The 8,500 square foot office space will open with an anticipated growth rate of 40%.

"We have always been strategic about growth at OneLogin and opening a new office in Redmond will help us support current partners and find new opportunities in a fast-growing area," Bob Dickinson, vice president of engineering at OneLogin said. "Redmond's tech industry is creating some of the most innovative and game-changing products on the market, and this is the perfect place to expand our impact with our trusted, security-first brand."

Before working at DocuSign, Expedia and US Bank, Pegueros held senior-level security roles with Washington Mutual, Cingular, and AT&T Wireless. She is a former board member at Carbon Black, sits on the board of Boeing Employee Credit Union and is a venture partner with Flying Fish Partners in Seattle. She is also an advisory board member for ReactMobile and a former advisory board member for Cybereason.

Evernote and Pac-12 Networks are just a few of the regional companies among OneLogin's growing enterprise customer ranks. OneLogin's Unified Access Management Platform (UAM) allows companies of any size to manage access for on-premise and cloud applications with a single solution.

