OneLogin Today Introduces Vigilance AI and SmartFactor Authentication to Combat Emerging Cybersecurity Threats

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, today announced Vigilance AI, the new artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) risk engine, and SmartFactor Authentication. Both next-generation identity capabilities empower enterprises to combat emerging cybersecurity threats and move beyond password-based authentication. For more information and to request early access to new functionality, visit the OneLogin release blog .

"There's been a massive uptick in cyberattacks targeting credentials, including brute force and breach replay attacks. Cybercriminals use credentials obtained from one breach, often from a personal application, and apply them to corporate accounts," said Venkat Sathyamurthy, Chief Product Officer at OneLogin. "Vigilance AI by OneLogin uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to power new threat prevention capabilities and allow our expanding enterprise customer base to protect against risk wherever users are without requiring any additional work, delivering automated protection at scale."

In the past year, there has been a nearly twelve-fold increase in the number of cyberattacks leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. Security leaders are increasing the adoption of AI/ML technologies in their defense strategies to rely less on traditional text-based passwords. According to Gartner Vice President Analyst Ant Allan , "by 2022, Gartner predicts that 60% of large and global enterprises and 90% of midsize enterprises will implement passwordless methods in more than 50% of use cases - up from 5% in 2018." OneLogin's new capabilities empower customers to fight fire with fire and combat AI-powered threats with AI/ML technologies.

Vigilance AI

Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Vigilance AI ingests and analyzes large volumes of data from an array of sources to identify anomalies and communicate risk across OneLogin services for threat prevention. In addition to ingesting third-party threat intelligence feeds, Vigilance AI leverages User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) capabilities to build a profile of typical user behavior and subsequently identify and communicate anomalies in real-time for advanced threat defense.

SmartFactor Authentication: Beyond Passwords

Passwords remain the top risk for enterprises, as 80% of data breaches are caused by compromised, weak, and reused passwords, leading to a growing interest in authentication methodologies that do not depend on text-based passwords. SmartFactor Authentication delivers a context-aware authentication methodology based on AI/ML insights into user behavior to move beyond text-based passwords.

Adaptive Login Flows

The new OneLogin adaptive login flows functionality uses Vigilance AI to automatically restructure authentication flow based on risk. When anomalous or risky activity is detected, a user may be required to authenticate using factors other than text-based passwords, including MFA, certificates, and biometric data. This prevents cybercriminals from using brute spray or password replay tactics. OneLogin also empowers users to configure custom authentication flows and embrace the next-generation of authentication technology.

Compromised Credential Check and Password Blacklist

OneLogin compromised credential check functionality prevents users from using credentials that have been breached and posted on the dark web. OneLogin password blacklist prevents employees or customers from using common or insecure passwords schemes that are easily compromised.

Risk-Aware Access Powered by Vigilance AI

With risk-aware access and adaptive deny, OneLogin combats malicious activity by blocking any access to systems and applications when extreme risk is detected.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. For more information visit www.onelogin.com.

