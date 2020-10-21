OneLogin Wins "Remote Work Security Innovation of the Year" Designation in 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin, a cloud-based identity, and access management provider, announced today its OneLogin Trusted Experience Platform has been awarded 'Remote Work Security Innovation of the Year' award in the 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

The OneLogin Trusted Experience Platform builds secure, scalable, and smart identities that connect people to technology, including user authentication and unified access management. OneLogin customers securely connect all their applications and better identify and respond to security threats. More than 2,500 global customers use OneLogin to secure and support remote workforces. In March 2020, the company offered free deployment to help healthcare and education institutions transition to remote work in response to COVID-19 office shutdowns.

"OneLogin's artificial intelligence-powered risk management engine uses machine learning and context-aware risk analysis to better understand risky user behaviors impacting access control, helping strengthen our client's IT security and better support remote workforces," said Bob Dickinson, Chief Technology Officer at OneLogin. "Keeping end-users security conscious, especially during a time of digital transformation to remote work for many companies, is crucial, and we are proud to receive this industry recognition in honor of our hard work and success in addressing this crucial need. This 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award is a strong testament to hard work and dedication of the entire OneLogin team in empowering a safe and secure transition to remote work across the globe."

The Remote Tech Breakthrough Awards recognizes the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the remote technology industry today. Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down office spaces, there were already more than 4.7 million U.S. employees working from home at least half the week. The number of employees working from home at least once per week before COVID-19 increased by 400% between 2010 – 2020. Since March of 2020, the number of employees working from home around the world has grown exponentially. This year's program attracted more than 1,250 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"In this new world of remote work, cybersecurity and safety are perhaps the most critical component for organizations transitioning to distributed and remote teams, and OneLogin is delivering a true 'breakthrough' platform with their cloud-based identity and access management tools," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "We are honored to present OneLogin with the Remote Work Security Innovation of the Year award for their innovative security tools supporting remote teams around the world."

Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups in today's most competitive technology sectors. The company's expertise includes Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence, CyberSecurity, Mobile & Wireless, Educational Technology, Financial Services and Technology, Digital Health & Medical Technology, Automotive & Transportation Technology, and Data Technology.

About OneLogin

OneLogin is the number one value-leader in Identity and Access Management. Our Trusted Experience Platform provides everything you need to secure your workforce, customers, and partners at a price that works with your budget. Headquartered in San Francisco, OneLogin secures over 2,500 customers worldwide, including Airbus, Stitch Fix, and AAA. To learn more visit www.onelogin.com .

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies, and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design, and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE OneLogin

Related Links

https://www.onelogin.com/

