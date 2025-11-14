OneMagnify Announces Addition of Ravi Karumuru as President

Former Wipro executive joins to expand company's data-driven marketing and AI-powered technology capabilities globally

DETROIT, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMagnify , a global leader in advanced analytics, customer insights, and AI-powered marketing solutions, backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners, today announced its hire of Ravi Karumuru as president. This newly created role supports OneMagnify's ongoing strategy to accelerate growth and deepen client engagement.

Karumuru joins OneMagnify from Wipro, where he served as general manager and head of digital transformation for the Americas. He brings more than two decades of experience leading data-driven marketing, technology innovation, and digital transformation for Fortune 500 clients across multiple industries.

Working closely with OneMagnify CEO Mark Petroff, Karumuru will oversee client delivery, operations, growth, consulting, and the continued evolution of the company's AI-powered integrated technology and marketing capabilities.

"Ravi is a proven leader with deep experience across every aspect of digital transformation, customer experience, and operations," said Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify. "His leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions that create measurable value for our clients. In addition, his collaborative mindset and passion for people make him a great fit for our culture and vision."

Prior to joining Wipro, Karumuru held senior positions at organizations such as Epsilon, Ansira, and Omnicom's Targetbase, where he led go-to-market strategy, business development, and delivery across digital technology and customer experience services.

"OneMagnify's relentless focus on combining data, insights, and AI to deliver meaningful business outcomes is what drew me to the company," Karumuru said. "I look forward to partnering with Mark and the leadership team to advance our growth strategy and help clients achieve even greater success."

About OneMagnify

OneMagnify accelerates growth for transformational B2B brands through one integrated marketing solutions platform. By seamlessly connecting strategy, analytics, AI, digital experience, and channel solutions, we create optimal customer and network experiences that drive engagement, revenue, retention, and speed to market. With 50 years of data-driven, mar-tech and ad-tech experience and deep industry expertise, we optimize brands across multiple digital channels, offering exceptional, measurable results. Our team of over 700 marketing, creative, technology, and data science experts execute digital activation strategies that transform Insights to Impact. Founded in 1967, OneMagnify is headquartered in Detroit with offices in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Louisville, Ky.; Wilmington, Del.; Charlotte, N.C.; Cologne, Germany; and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit www.onemagnify.com.

