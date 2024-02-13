OneMain Holdings Announces Appointments of Jenny Osterhout as Chief Financial Officer and Micah Conrad as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, today announced the appointments of Jenny Osterhout as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Micah Conrad as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), both effective March 31, 2024. Osterhout currently serves as the company's Chief Strategy Officer, and Conrad currently is the company's CFO.

"Micah built a world class funding program and led disciplined financial management of OneMain during a period of growth and outstanding shareholder returns," said Doug Shulman, OneMain's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "He is an outstanding leader, and his long history with the company gives him a deep knowledge of OneMain and the nonprime consumer. In his new position he will continue to drive growth in our lending products and expand the ways we interact with our customers."

"Since Jenny joined OneMain she has been a key leader as we have evolved and matured the company, leading and executing a strategic process that has resulted in the expansion of our franchise into new products and channels, particularly credit cards and auto finance," Shulman said. "Her extensive background and experience in finance and strategy, along with her excellent track record as a strategic, results-oriented leader, will allow OneMain to continue to deliver industry-leading shareholder value."

Osterhout joined OneMain in January 2020 and has served as Chief Strategy Officer since November 2020. Before joining the company, she held a number of positions at BNY Mellon, including as CFO of its $1.2 trillion Investment Management Group, as well as Head of all BNY Corporate Development. Before her time at BNY Mellon, Osterhout worked for seven years at McKinsey & Company, including in its financial services practice.

Conrad joined OneMain in 2013 and has served as the Company's CFO since 2019. Prior to his time at OneMain, Conrad was a managing director at Citigroup and served in a variety of senior roles within Citi Holdings, Global Wealth Management and Institutional Clients Group.

Conrad will succeed the company's current COO, Rajive Chadha, who will step down on March 31, 2024, and transition to a Senior Advisor role. "I want to thank Rajive for his many contributions to OneMain at a time when the company transformed the way it serves customers," Shulman said. "Rajive has been a valued member of the executive team, and I wish him well in his transition and future endeavors."

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,400 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Ogburn, 410-537-9028

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Peter R. Poillon, 212-359-2432

[email protected]

SOURCE OneMain Holdings, Inc.