OneMain Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Foursight Capital LLC

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) ("OneMain"), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Foursight Capital LLC ("Foursight").

Founded in 2012, Foursight is an automobile finance company that purchases and services automobile retail installment contracts primarily made to near-prime borrowers across the country. Contracts are sourced through an extensive network of dealers. Foursight's seasoned team, scalable technology, tested credit models, franchise dealer network and high-quality loan portfolio will support OneMain's disciplined expansion into the auto lending business.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,300 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

