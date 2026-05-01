ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

1Q 2026 Diluted EPS of $1.93

1Q 2026 C&I adjusted diluted EPS of $1.95

1Q 2026 Managed receivables of $26.1 billion

Declared quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, today reported pretax income of $296 million and net income of $226 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $275 million and $213 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.93 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.78 in the prior year quarter.

On May 1, 2026, OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable on May 15, 2026, to record holders of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on May 11, 2026.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares of common stock for $105 million.

"We delivered a very good start to 2026, executing on our growth initiatives while maintaining our disciplined credit approach and balance sheet management," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "As we execute across our core loan business and newer products, we are driving revenue growth with good credit performance, reinforcing our ability to generate sustainable, attractive returns for shareholders."

The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Consumer and Insurance Segment ("C&I")

C&I adjusted pretax income was $305 million and adjusted net income was $229 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $275 million and $207 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.95 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.72 in the prior year quarter.

Management runs the business based on capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. Capital generation was $194 million for the first quarter of 2026, comparable to the prior year quarter.

Managed receivables, which includes loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners and auto finance loans originated by third parties, were $26.1 billion at March 31, 2026, up 6% from $24.6 billion at March 31, 2025.

Consumer loan originations totaled $3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 3% from $3.0 billion in the prior year quarter.

Total revenue, comprising interest income and total other revenue, was $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 6% from $1.5 billion in the prior year quarter. Interest income in the first quarter of 2026 was $1.4 billion, up 6% from $1.3 billion in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by receivables growth.

Interest expense was $322 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 4% from $311 million in the prior year quarter, due to an increase in average debt to support our receivables growth.

The provision for finance receivable losses was $465 million in the first quarter of 2026, up $9 million compared to the prior year period. During the first quarter of 2026, the allowance for finance receivable losses decreased $47 million driven by a seasonal decline in receivables.

C&I Select Delinquency and Loss Ratios

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025













Consumer loans:











30+ days delinquency ratio

5.37 %

5.85 %

5.16 % 90+ days delinquency ratio

2.53 %

2.49 %

2.38 % 30-89 days delinquency ratio

2.84 %

3.36 %

2.77 % Net charge-offs

8.02 %

7.56 %

7.83 %

Operating expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $437 million, up 9% from $401 million in the prior year quarter reflecting receivable growth and strategic investments in the business.

Funding and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $22.7 billion, 51% of which was secured. The Company had $834 million of cash and cash equivalents, which included $155 million of cash and cash equivalents held at regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company's $1.1 billion of undrawn committed capacity from an unsecured corporate revolver, $6.4 billion of undrawn committed capacity under revolving conduit facilities and credit card variable funding note facilities, and $11.4 billion of unencumbered receivables, provides significant liquidity resources.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

OneMain management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Friday, May 1, 2026. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 800-420-1271 (U.S. domestic) or 785-424-1634 (international), and using conference ID 31259, or via a live audio webcast through OneMain's investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the website after the event. An investor presentation will be available on the OneMain's investor relations website prior to the start of the conference call.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions across 48 states, available online and in more than 1,300 locations. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), and Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes net loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, restructuring charges, and other items and strategic activities. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

We also use pretax capital generation and capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs incurred during the period. Capital generation represents the after-tax effect of pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company's reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.

We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH's executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This document contains summarized information concerning the Company and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical and business related information see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time, which are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website (www.omf.com) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "appears," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "foresees," "goal," "intends," "likely," "objective," "plans," "projects," "target," "trend," "remains," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" or "would" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent only management's current beliefs regarding future events, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, performance, and future plans, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: adverse changes and volatility in general economic conditions, including the interest rate environment and the financial markets; the sufficiency of our allowance for finance receivable losses; increased levels of unemployment and personal bankruptcies; the current inflationary environment and related trends affecting our customers; natural or accidental events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, pandemics, floods or wildfires affecting our customers, collateral, or our facilities; a failure in or breach of our information, operational or security systems or infrastructure or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber incidents, war or other disruptions; the adequacy of our credit risk scoring models; geopolitical risks, including recent geopolitical actions; adverse changes in our ability to attract and retain employees or key executives; increased competition or adverse changes in customer responsiveness to our distribution channels or products; changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or regulatory policies and practices or increased regulatory scrutiny of our business or industry; risks associated with our insurance operations; the costs and effects of any actual or alleged violations of any federal, state, or local laws, rules or regulations; the costs and effects of any fines, penalties, judgments, decrees, orders, inquiries, investigations, subpoenas, or enforcement or other proceedings of any governmental or quasi-governmental agency or authority; our substantial indebtedness and our continued ability to access the capital markets and maintain adequate current sources of funds to satisfy our cash flow requirements; our ability to comply with all of our covenants; the effects of any downgrade of our debt ratings by credit rating agencies; and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should specifically consider the factors identified in this document that could cause actual results to differ before making an investment decision to purchase our securities. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us.

Forward looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts)

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025



2025

2024































Interest income

$ 1,387

$ 1,416

$ 1,392

$ 1,339

$ 1,308



$ 5,455

$ 4,993 Interest expense

(322)

(323)

(320)

(317)

(312)



(1,272)

(1,185) Net interest income

1,065

1,093

1,072

1,022

996



4,183

3,808 Provision for finance receivable losses

(465)

(542)

(488)

(511)

(456)



(1,997)

(2,040) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

600

551

584

511

540



2,186

1,768































Insurance

112

113

112

111

110



445

445 Investment

23

22

26

24

26



98

108 Gain on sales of finance receivables

16

14

17

17

16



64

23 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt

(3)

(1)

(39)

(21)

(5)



(67)

(34) Other

49

45

47

45

41



180

153 Total other revenues

197

193

163

176

188



720

695































Operating expenses

(449)

(447)

(436)

(419)

(404)



(1,707)

(1,607) Insurance policy benefits and claims

(52)

(48)

(48)

(54)

(49)



(198)

(189) Total other expenses

(501)

(495)

(484)

(473)

(453)



(1,905)

(1,796)































Income before income taxes

296

249

263

214

275



1,001

667 Income taxes

(70)

(45)

(64)

(47)

(62)



(218)

(158) Net income

$ 226

$ 204

$ 199

$ 167

$ 213



$ 783

$ 509































Weighted average number of diluted shares

117.3

118.3

119.4

119.4

120.0



119.3

120.1 Diluted EPS

$ 1.93

$ 1.72

$ 1.67

$ 1.40

$ 1.78



$ 6.56

$ 4.24 Book value per basic share

$ 29.21

$ 29.01

$ 28.53

$ 27.99

$ 27.50



$ 29.01

$ 26.74 Return on assets

3.4 %

3.0 %

3.0 %

2.5 %

3.3 %



2.9 %

2.0 %































Change in allowance for finance receivable losses

$ 46

$ (50)

$ (61)

$ (66)

$ 17



$ (160)

$ (194) Net charge-offs

(511)

(492)

(427)

(445)

(473)



(1,837)

(1,846) Provision for finance receivable losses

$ (465)

$ (542)

$ (488)

$ (511)

$ (456)



$ (1,997)

$ (2,040)







Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.



OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









As of





















(unaudited, $ in millions)

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025





















Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 834

$ 914

$ 658

$ 769

$ 627 Investment securities

1,614

1,590

1,657

1,683

1,670 Net finance receivables

24,447

24,833

24,465

23,870

23,328 Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves

(771)

(791)

(783)

(764)

(747) Allowance for finance receivable losses

(2,819)

(2,865)

(2,815)

(2,754)

(2,688) Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance

receivable losses

20,857

21,177

20,867

20,352

19,893 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

728

699

748

742

736 Goodwill

1,474

1,474

1,474

1,474

1,474 Other intangible assets

281

282

284

285

285 Other assets

1,230

1,252

1,297

1,323

1,344 Total assets

$ 27,018

$ 27,388

$ 26,985

$ 26,628

$ 26,029





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Long-term debt

$ 22,396

$ 22,694

$ 22,338

$ 22,053

$ 21,494 Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities

566

576

578

579

567 Deferred and accrued taxes

55

35

42

18

19 Other liabilities

624

682

649

652

669 Total liabilities

23,641

23,987

23,607

23,302

22,749





















Common stock

1

1

1

1

1 Additional paid-in capital

1,750

1,757

1,750

1,745

1,734 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(53)

(41)

(47)

(51)

(65) Retained earnings

2,680

2,579

2,500

2,425

2,384 Treasury stock

(1,001)

(895)

(826)

(794)

(774) Total shareholders' equity

3,377

3,401

3,378

3,326

3,280 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 27,018

$ 27,388

$ 26,985

$ 26,628

$ 26,029

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)









As of





















(unaudited, $ in millions)

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025





















Liquidity



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 834

$ 914

$ 658

$ 769

$ 627 Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes

155

176

251

185

139 Unencumbered receivables

11,409

11,837

10,867

9,709

10,163 Undrawn conduit facilities

5,874

5,999

5,999

5,999

5,999 Undrawn corporate revolver

1,100

1,075

1,075

1,125

1,125 Private secured term funding available

—

—

—

—

725 Undrawn credit card revolving variable funding note facilities

500

400

400

400

400 Drawn conduit facilities

1

1

1

1

1





















Net adjusted debt

$ 21,545

$ 21,783

$ 21,758

$ 21,297

$ 20,833





















Total Shareholders' equity

$ 3,377

$ 3,401

$ 3,378

$ 3,326

$ 3,280 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

53

41

47

51

65 Goodwill

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,474) Other intangible assets

(281)

(282)

(284)

(285)

(285) Junior subordinated debt

173

173

172

172

172 Adjusted tangible common equity

1,848

1,859

1,839

1,790

1,758 Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax *

2,114

2,149

2,111

2,065

2,016 Adjusted capital

$ 3,962

$ 4,008

$ 3,950

$ 3,855

$ 3,774





















Net leverage (net adjusted debt to adjusted capital)

5.4x

5.4x

5.5x

5.5x

5.5x







* Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025



2025

2024































Consumer & Insurance

$ 293

$ 247

$ 261

$ 211

$ 270



$ 988

$ 707 Other

—

—

(2)

(1)

1



(4)

(1) Segment to GAAP adjustment

3

2

4

4

4



17

(39) Income before income taxes - GAAP basis

$ 296

$ 249

$ 263

$ 214

$ 275



$ 1,001

$ 667































Consumer & Insurance pretax income

$ 293

$ 247

$ 261

$ 211

$ 270



$ 988

$ 707 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt

3

—

39

20

5



65

33 Restructuring charges

7

1

2

—

—



4

29 Other (1)

2

2

1

—

—

— % 3

13 Consumer & Insurance adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

$ 305

$ 250

$ 303

$ 231

$ 275



$ 1,060

$ 782































Reconciling items (2)

$ (9)

$ (1)

$ (38)

$ (16)

$ (1)



$ (55)

$ (114)































Consumer & Insurance

$ 24,463

$ 24,853

$ 24,490

$ 23,901

$ 23,365



$ 24,853

$ 23,598 Segment to GAAP adjustment

(16)

(20)

(25)

(31)

(37)



(20)

(44) Net finance receivables - GAAP basis

$ 24,447

$ 24,833

$ 24,465

$ 23,870

$ 23,328



$ 24,833

$ 23,554































Consumer & Insurance

$ 2,821

$ 2,868

$ 2,818

$ 2,758

$ 2,693



$ 2,868

$ 2,710 Segment to GAAP adjustment

(2)

(3)

(3)

(4)

(5)



(3)

(5) Allowance for finance receivable losses - GAAP basis

$ 2,819

$ 2,865

$ 2,815

$ 2,754

$ 2,688



$ 2,865

$ 2,705







Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.

(1) Includes strategic activities and other items. (2) Reconciling items consist of Segment to GAAP adjustment and the adjustments to Pretax income – segment accounting basis for C&I and Other. The adjustments to Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are not disclosed in the table above due to immateriality.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)



















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025



2025

2024































Interest income

$ 1,383

$ 1,411

$ 1,386

$ 1,333

$ 1,301



$ 5,432

$ 4,965 Interest expense

(322)

(323)

(320)

(317)

(311)



(1,270)

(1,181) Net interest income

1,061

1,088

1,066

1,016

990



4,162

3,784 Provision for finance receivable losses

(465)

(542)

(488)

(511)

(456)



(1,999)

(1,981) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

596

546

578

505

534



2,163

1,803































Insurance

112

113

112

111

110



445

445 Investment

23

22

26

24

26



98

108 Gain on sales of finance receivables

16

14

17

17

16



64

23 Other

47

46

45

43

39



175

146 Total other revenues

198

195

200

195

191



782

722































Operating expenses

(437)

(443)

(427)

(415)

(401)



(1,687)

(1,554) Insurance policy benefits and claims

(52)

(48)

(48)

(54)

(49)



(198)

(189) Total other expenses

(489)

(491)

(475)

(469)

(450)



(1,885)

(1,743)































Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

305

250

303

231

275



1,060

782































Income taxes *

(76)

(62)

(76)

(58)

(68)



(265)

(195)































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 229

$ 188

$ 227

$ 173

$ 207



$ 795

$ 587































Weighted average number of diluted shares

117.3

118.3

119.4

119.4

120.0



119.3

120.1 C&I adjusted diluted EPS

$ 1.95

$ 1.59

$ 1.90

$ 1.45

$ 1.72



$ 6.66

$ 4.89







































Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.

* Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025



2025

2024































Net finance receivables - personal loans

$ 20,918

$ 21,430

$ 21,225

$ 20,814

$ 20,469



$ 21,430

$ 20,833 Net finance receivables - auto finance

2,562

2,487

2,431

2,335

2,220



2,487

2,122 Net finance receivables - consumer loans

23,480

23,917

23,656

23,149

22,689



23,917

22,955 Net finance receivables - credit cards

983

936

834

752

676



936

643 Net finance receivables

$ 24,463

$ 24,853

$ 24,490

$ 23,901

$ 23,365



$ 24,853

$ 23,598































Allowance for finance receivable losses

$ 2,821

$ 2,868

$ 2,818

$ 2,758

$ 2,693



$ 2,868

$ 2,710































Allowance ratio

11.53 %

11.54 %

11.51 %

11.54 %

11.52 %



11.54 %

11.48 %































Net finance receivables

24,463

24,853

24,490

23,901

23,365



24,853

23,598 Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

1,588

1,458

1,395

1,316

1,232



1,458

1,141 Managed receivables

$ 26,051

$ 26,311

$ 25,885

$ 25,217

$ 24,597



$ 26,311

$ 24,739































Average net finance receivables - personal loans

$ 21,168

$ 21,404

$ 21,045

$ 20,637

$ 20,660



$ 20,937

$ 20,301 Average net finance receivables - auto finance

2,515

2,462

2,390

2,278

2,166



2,324

1,662 Average net finance receivables - consumer loans

23,683

23,866

23,435

22,915

22,826



23,261

21,963 Average net finance receivables - credit cards

962

879

803

719

668



767

477 Average net receivables

24,645

24,745

24,238

23,634

23,494



24,028

22,440 Average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

1,540

1,434

1,366

1,285

1,196



1,320

1,113 Average managed receivables

$ 26,185

$ 26,179

$ 25,604

$ 24,919

$ 24,690



$ 25,348

$ 23,553







































Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE KEY METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, in millions)

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025



2025

2024































Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

$ 305

$ 250

$ 303

$ 231

$ 275



$ 1,060

$ 782































Provision for finance receivable losses

465

542

488

511

456



1,999

1,981 Net charge-offs

(512)

(492)

(428)

(446)

(473)



(1,841)

(1,849) Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP)

(47)

50

60

65

(17)



158

132































Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP)

258

300

363

296

258



1,218

914































Capital generation, net of tax* (non-GAAP)

$ 194

$ 225

$ 272

$ 222

$ 194



$ 913

$ 685































C&I average net receivables

$ 24,645

$ 24,745

$ 24,238

$ 23,634

$ 23,494



$ 24,028

$ 22,440































Capital generation return on receivables (non-GAAP)

3.2 %

3.6 %

4.5 %

3.8 %

3.3 %



3.8 %

3.1 %







































Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding. * Income taxes assume a 25% rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE CONSUMER LOANS METRICS (UNAUDITED)



















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025



2025

2024































































Gross charge-offs

$ 567

$ 540

$ 480

$ 496

$ 525



$ 2,043

$ 2,080 Recoveries

(98)

(86)

(86)

(85)

(85)



(342)

(307) Net charge-offs

$ 469

$ 454

$ 394

$ 411

$ 440



$ 1,701

$ 1,773































Gross charge-off ratio

9.70 %

8.98 %

8.13 %

8.68 %

9.34 %



8.78 %

9.34 % Recovery ratio

(1.68 %)

(1.42 %)

(1.45 %)

(1.49 %)

(1.52 %)



(1.47 %)

(1.39 %) Net charge-off ratio

8.02 %

7.56 %

6.67 %

7.19 %

7.83 %



7.31 %

7.94 %































































Average net receivables

$ 23,683

$ 23,866

$ 23,435

$ 22,915

$ 22,826



$ 23,261

$ 21,963 Yield

22.5 %

22.5 %

22.6 %

22.6 %

22.4 %



22.5 %

22.1 % Origination volume

$ 3,104

$ 3,609

$ 3,889

$ 3,907

$ 3,022



$ 14,427

$ 13,321































30+ delinquency

$ 1,260

$ 1,399

$ 1,312

$ 1,197

$ 1,170



$ 1,399

$ 1,322 90+ delinquency

$ 594

$ 596

$ 556

$ 491

$ 540



$ 596

$ 579 30-89 delinquency

$ 666

$ 803

$ 756

$ 706

$ 630



$ 803

$ 743































30+ delinquency ratio

5.37 %

5.85 %

5.55 %

5.17 %

5.16 %



5.85 %

5.76 % 90+ delinquency ratio

2.53 %

2.49 %

2.35 %

2.12 %

2.38 %



2.49 %

2.52 % 30-89 delinquency ratio

2.84 %

3.36 %

3.20 %

3.05 %

2.77 %



3.36 %

3.24 %







Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on a Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I consumer loan net finance receivables. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Defined Terms

Adjusted capital: adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax

Adjusted tangible common equity (TCE): total shareholders' equity – accumulated other comprehensive loss – goodwill – other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt

Auto finance: financing at the point of purchase through a network of auto dealerships

Available cash and cash equivalents: cash and cash equivalents – cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes

Average assets: average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period

Average managed receivables: C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

C&I adjusted diluted EPS: C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares

Capital generation: C&I adjusted net income – change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax

Capital generation return on receivables*: annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables

Consumer loans: personal loans and auto finance

Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners: unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program

Gross charge-off ratio*: annualized gross charge-offs / average net receivables

Managed receivables: C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners + auto finance loans originated by third parties

Net adjusted debt: long-term debt – junior subordinated debt – available cash and cash equivalents

Net charge-off ratio*: annualized net charge-offs / average net receivables

Net leverage: net adjusted debt / adjusted capital

Opex ratio: annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables

Origination volume: loans originated during the period, including those originated and sold to our whole loan sale partners that we continue to service

Other net revenue: other revenues – insurance policy benefits and claims expense

Personal loans: loans secured by automobiles, other collateral or are unsecured and offered through our branch network, central operations, or digital platform

Pretax capital generation: C&I pretax adjusted net income – change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses

Purchase volume: credit card purchase transactions + cash advances – returns

Return on assets (ROA): annualized net income / average total assets

Return on receivables (C&I ROR): annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables

Total revenue: C&I interest income + C&I total other revenue

Unencumbered receivables: unencumbered unpaid principal balance of consumer loans and credit cards. For precompute personal loans, unpaid principal balance is the gross contractual payments less the unaccreted balance of unearned finance charges. Credit card receivables include those in the trust that exceed the minimum for securing advances under credit card variable funding note facilities, which the Company can remove from the trust under the terms of such facilities, and exclude interest, fees, and closed accounts with balances

* Fiscal year 2024 adjusted for policy alignment associated with the Foursight acquisition.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Peter R. Poillon, 212-359-2432

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Howard Schloss, 202-236-5296

[email protected]

SOURCE OneMain Holdings, Inc.