OneMain Holdings to Present at TD Cowen Financial Services & Fintech Summit

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, announced today that Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO, and Jenny Osterhout, CFO, will present at the 2024 TD Cowen Financial Services & Fintech Summit at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, June 6.

The general public is invited to listen to the live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of OneMain's website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,300 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.

