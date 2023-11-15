Onemile Ebike Triumphs at EICMA, Unveils Unprecedented Black Friday Discounts

MILAN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onemile, a trailblazer in the e-bike industry, is celebrating a successful showcase at the recent EICMA 2023 and is now gearing up to launch its largest sale of the year. Starting from November 15 through December 15, 2023, customers can avail of a 15% discount across all products on the Onemile website using the coupon code BFD15.

EICMA Onemile Nomoad
This year, the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy, provided a global stage for the leading innovators in the world of two-wheel transportation. Among them, Onemile stood out with its impressive display of state-of-the-art electric bikes, particularly the NOMAD Foldable E-bike. The NOMAD, a perfect blend of design aesthetics, comfort, and advanced technology, garnered significant attention and accolades from the international community.

The NOMAD Foldable E-bike is designed for modern urban riders who value both style and functionality. Its compact, foldable design ensures it can be conveniently stored or carried, while its innovative features and reliable performance make it a top choice among e-biking enthusiasts.

The SCRAMBLER S PRO and SCRAMBLER V PRO, designed for the more adventurous, also drew acclaim at EICMA. These speed bikes feature robust construction, enhanced performance, and unique design aesthetics, catering to riders who crave off-road experiences without compromising on style or sustainability.

Building on the momentum from EICMA, Onemile is now initiating its most ambitious sale of the year: the Black Friday Mega Sale. For a whole month, customers can avail of a sweeping 15% discount across all e-bikes, e-scooters, and accessories on the Onemile website. The Black Friday Mega Sale starts on November 15, 2023, and will continue until December 15, 2023, using the coupon code BFD15.

The team at Onemile expressed their excitement about the upcoming Black Friday Sale, stating, "This is our way of showing gratitude to our loyal customers and welcoming new ones. We're thrilled to make our top-quality, innovative products more accessible to all, especially our flagship product, the NOMAD Foldable E-bike."

To explore Onemile's range of e-bikes and learn more about the Black Friday Mega Sale, visit www.onemilebike.com today.

About Onemile

Onemile is a leading E-Bike brand dedicated to the research, development, promotion, and manufacture of new energy vehicles for urban micro-mobility. Founded in 2017, the company's mission is to advocate for a green and healthy lifestyle.

Onemile's products are known for its agility, foldability, fashion-forward design, and eco-friendliness. The company strives to offer its users a comfortable, low-carbon, and healthy travel experience.

Onemile has been recognized with prestigious accolades, such as the 2017 Red Dot Award and the esteemed Good Design Award. It has also proudly sponsored renowned events like the French Formula 1 race.

Onemile: YOUR CONVENIENT AND ECO-FRIENDLY TRANSPORTATION SOLUTION

