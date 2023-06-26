Onemile Launch of the GT Superscooter and All-New Nomad Ebike Color Marks Presence at EUROBIKE 2023

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revered halls of Messe Frankfurt were abuzz with anticipation as Onemile, a trailblazer in the urban micro-mobility sector, made a spectacular debut at EUROBIKE 2023 today. The brand, acclaimed for blending innovation with sustainability, unveiled its game-changing GT Superscooter and new Nomad Ebike color to the world at Hall 8, Booth N16. The unveiling was heralded as a defining moment in the evolution of high-performance electric scooters.

Nomad Ebike: Enhanced Aesthetics

Onemile at EUROBIKE 2023

Onemile 's presentation at EUROBIKE featured the unveiling of the Nomad Ebike's all-new milky white color. This subtle and elegant shade is not just an aesthetic choice but a statement of the brand's identity. The milky white color evokes a sense of purity and adventure, aligning perfectly with the Nomad's reputation as a bike built for exploring. This new color, combined with the sleek design of the Nomad Ebike, makes it stand out both in urban settings and natural landscapes. The Nomad Ebike is not just about looks; its performance is equally commendable. The NOMAD features a torque sensor for electric drive speed control and a Shimano 7-mode transmission system. Its 36V 14.4Ah Samsung battery enables an impressive range of up to 120 km in pedal-assist mode. The bike is also equipped with hydraulic disc brakes for smooth and responsive braking. With its foldable magnesium alloy frame and 20 x 2.25'' tires, the NOMAD is both portable and durable. It can handle gradients of up to 30 degrees, making it perfect for urban or off-road adventures.

The Onemile GT Superscooter: A Fusion of Speed and Innovation

Onemile also introduced the GT Superscooter, a new addition to its electric scooter lineup. The GT Superscooter features a magnesium alloy frame, a top speed of 70 km/h. Its dual sports suspension and integrated lighting make it suitable for a variety of road conditions, and its compact design ensures easy storage.

Onemile at EUROBIKE: A Manifesto for a Sustainable Future, Spearheaded by Visionary Arthur Yu

The founder of Onemile, Arthur Yu, spoke about the Onemile's latest offerings: "We are excited to present our latest products at EUROBIKE. The new color for the Nomad Ebike and the introduction of the GT Superscooter reflect our ongoing commitment to providing sustainable and efficient transportation options."

Onemile continues to make strides in the micro-mobility sector, and its latest products reflect the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

For more information, visit Onemile's website at www.onemilebike.com.

Media contact:

Kingsley Cheng

[email protected]

+61452460618

SOURCE Onemile