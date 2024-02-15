OneNeck is in The Elite 150 of CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 List

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck® IT Solutions, a premier provider of comprehensive hybrid IT and multi-cloud solutions, is proud to announce its recognition by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as a member of the 2024 Managed Service Provider Elite 150 list.

CRN MSP 500 2024 badge
CRN's distinguished Managed Service Provider Elite 150 list highlights the top-tier service providers across North America pioneering growth and innovation within the channel through their advanced managed services. These organizations are leading the charge in enhancing operational efficiencies and delivering simplified IT solutions that amplify investment returns for their clients. The Elite 150 category showcases large and data center-focused MSPs with a robust mix of on- and off-premises services at the pinnacle of the managed services sector and who excel at maintaining strong partnerships with premier technology vendors.

"Being acknowledged once again on the CRN Managed Service Provider Elite 150 list is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication and innovative spirit," states Ted Wiessing, President and CEO of OneNeck. "This honor underscores our commitment to excellence and continuous pursuit of delivering top-tier managed services to our customers."

As a highlighted provider on the MSP Elite 150 list, OneNeck presents a rich portfolio of managed services, encompassing both on-premises and cloud-based solutions, predominantly serving midmarket and enterprise-level clients. This distinction ensures that OneNeck's clientele has the necessary insights, resources, and support to propel their businesses forward to navigate the technological complexities of today's business environment.

The full 2024 Managed Service Provider Elite 150 roster can be viewed online at www.crn.com/sp500.

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware, and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals delivers secure, modern platforms and applications for organizations embracing data-driven transformation and secure end-to-end solutions. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000 company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

