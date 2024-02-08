OneNeck IT Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Global Network as a Service Leader Megaport

OneNeck IT Solutions

08 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

"Megaport boosts OneNeck's networking services, simplifying and speeding up the process for customers to deploy a globally available and dependable network from months to just minutes."

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck® IT Solutions, a leading provider of hybrid IT and multi-cloud solutions and services, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Megaport Limited ("Megaport"), the number one Global Network as a Service provider. This collaboration is set to transform the way OneNeck's customers connect to the cloud, offering unprecedented speed, flexibility, and security in cloud connectivity.

Megaport's cutting-edge Software Defined Network enables private connections between data centers and a vast network of endpoint connections, including public clouds, SaaS solution providers like Salesforce and SAP, and over 850 data centers worldwide. With this partnership, OneNeck will integrate Megaport's technology directly into its data centers, starting with facilities in Minneapolis, MN; Des Moines, IA; and Madison, WI.

"We are thrilled to partner with OneNeck IT Solutions," said Matt Simpson, EVP Business Development and Global Channel, at Megaport. "This partnership is not just about connecting data centers; it's about connecting people, businesses, and innovative cloud solutions. Our shared vision for a more connected world is now a reality for customers of OneNeck."

"OneNeck is committed to continual improvement, starting from customer feedback to product innovation. Our partnership with Megaport underscores this commitment, bringing a managed solution that helps customers easily upgrade their network and connect faster to the best cloud services out there," said Ted Wiessing, CEO, at OneNeck IT Solutions.

The benefits of this partnership for OneNeck IT Solutions customers include:

  • Rapid Provisioning: The ability to spin up multiple virtual cross-connections of various speeds and contract lengths in minutes, rather than months.
  • Global Network Access: Direct connectivity to over 850 enabled data centers and major cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and more.
  • Hybrid and Multicloud Strategy: A seamless and efficient way to manage multicloud environments with private, secure network options.
  • Flexible and Cost-Effective Solutions: Customizable bandwidth options with costs based on bandwidth instead of data sent, providing better economics compared to traditional solutions.
  • Enhanced Network Efficiency: Optimal network efficiency and latency with diverse handoffs from redundant Megaport router ports and carriers.

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs nearly 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,600 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company's global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world's top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.

