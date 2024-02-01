OneNeck IT Solutions Honored with the 2023 Infinidat Channel Partner Award - The Ultimate Contributor

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck® IT Solutions, a leader in innovative and comprehensive IT solutions, proudly announces its recognition as the 2023 winner of the prestigious Infinidat Channel Partner Award - The Ultimate Contributor. This accolade celebrates OneNeck's outstanding achievements and leadership within the channel partner community.

OneNeck excels in delivering multi-cloud solutions complemented by professional IT consulting, managed services, hardware solutions, and local connectivity through top-tier data centers. We focus on enhancing hybrid IT performance by seamlessly integrating cloud technology with on-premises systems tailored to fit the unique IT landscapes of our customers.

"Our team at OneNeck is thrilled to receive this distinguished award," said Ted Wiessing, OneNeck Chief Executive Officer. "This honor represents our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and services, including the reliable and cost-effective data storage and protection solutions enabled by Infinidat. It underscores our dedication to fostering strong, productive, and long-standing partnerships. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Infinidat and are excited about the opportunities to innovate and enhance our offerings."

"Infinidat is pleased to partner with OneNeck, winner of the Infinidat Channel Partner Award for the Americas," said Eric Herzog, Chief Marketing Officer at Infinidat. "Our focus is delivering powerful enterprise storage solutions that deliver extensive business value and technical value to our customers. OneNeck has the exact same focus and understands the new world of cyber secure storage, multi-cloud solutions, and the dramatic challenges facing enterprise customers – the exact profile with whom Infinidat loves to work. Congratulations."

About OneNeck IT Solutions
OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware, and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals deliver secure, modern platforms and applications for organizations embracing data-driven transformation and secure end-to-end solutions. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000 company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses: U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

