CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck IT Solutions is identified as a Top Vendor in Disaster Recovery as a service by 360Quadrants in North America. OneNeck understands that each organization is different, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to DR planning. They help businesses to design a DR plan and select a Disaster Recovery solution that gives clients the confidence they have a best fail-safe in place and they will be back in business in no-time — even if the worst happens. In addition, OneNeck assists you with running annual mock DR tests to ensure that if a disaster were to occur, your organization is protected.

This benchmarking is done by synthesizing the viewpoints of four stakeholders — buyers, sellers, external experts, and 360Quadrants' analysts — across 140 evaluation criteria. The entire evaluation is 'white-box' in nature, and the strengths and weaknesses of the criterion can be analyzed online.

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions believes today's technology leaders are explorers in an uncertain, complex and uncharted environment. Mid-market and emerging enterprise businesses are expected to deliver ongoing operational efficiencies while pioneering new approaches to customer engagement, products and services, as well as business models designed to fuel strategic growth and increase competitive advantage. Your team is tapped and so are you. It's precisely why OneNeck stands ready to help you balance the strategic responsibility of technological innovation against the need for daily operational excellence.

OneNeck is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. With nearly 550 employees, the company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, enterprise application management, advanced IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced insights, has released a quadrant on Disaster Recover as a Service to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months, and the position of vendors will reflect how buyers, industry experts, and other vendors rate them on different parameters.

360Quadrants essentially compares companies in emerging technologies on 100+ critical parameters. Each company is reviewed by 4 stakeholders—buyers, industry experts, other vendors, and our expert analysts—to make it unbiased. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions. Buyers get to personalize their quadrant against their specific needs. The combined insights from peers, analysts, experts, and vendors cut the bias and helps the buyer find the best fit solution. Vendors get to position themselves to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their personal brand and increase their thought leadership. The 360Quadrants platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

