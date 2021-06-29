OneNeck® named to CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 list for 7th year in a row. Tweet this

This year's Solution Provider 500 companies collectively generated $403 billion in 2020, up nearly 3% from last year's $393 billion.

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

Follow OneNeck: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs nearly 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, application management, advanced IT services, on-premise hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service. TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,600 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn: @The-Channel-Co @CRN, Twitter: @TheChannelCo @CRN, Facebook: @TheChannelCompany @CRNmag

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OneNeck IT Solutions

Related Links

http://www.oneneck.com/

