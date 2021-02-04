OneNeighbor Disrupts the Lawn Care and Home Services Industry, Releases New Mobile App and Quickly Expands Services to 10,000 Neighborhoods in Texas and Florida

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeighbor, the North Texas-based technology platform that brings group buying power to neighborhoods to save homeowners money on lawn care and other home services, has released a mobile app version of their web-platform. Homeowners can now download the app, join their neighborhood, and sign up for lawn mowing and other services to start saving and easily manage all of their home services at their fingertips.

Chief Executive Officer, Matt Clark, notes: "Today, people are used to the convenience of doing everything on their mobile devices, from ordering food to purchasing services for their home. With technology becoming the norm for even very traditional industries, like lawn care, we felt like this was the right next step for our platform. We service customers in more than 10,000 neighborhoods and are expanding to new cities and neighborhoods each month. Homeowners are saving a lot of money on our platform and are able to manage all of their services and providers in one place."

Through the app, which will still be available via desktop usage on the website, homeowners have access to a wide array of affordable, pre-negotiated pricing for home services such as lawn mowing, fertilization, weed control, house cleaning, and pet waste removal. Payment is accepted within the app and is due after the services are rendered. The app is free to download in the Apple App Store and the Android Market, and there is no fee to join your neighborhood group.

Daniel MacKinnon, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of OneNeighbor, explains the benefit of the app: "Gone are the days when having your lawn mowed involved scouring neighboring yards for lawn crews, calling around for pricing, working out a time to get on a schedule, negotiating, and paying in check or cash left under your doormat. OneNeighbor handles all of that and now we have an App for it!"

OneNeighbor partners with local service providers who use OneNeighbor's app to manage and quickly grow their businesses. The company performs background checks on all partner vendors, ensures that they meet insurance requirements, and monitors each job closely to ensure that they exceed their high-quality standards.

"Partnering with OneNeighbor has allowed us to expand our services to new areas throughout Tampa and increase our workforce. Having consistent jobs that are all located close together is a game-changer. We have tried other apps before and none compare to this one," says Robert Hoffmann, Owner of Lawn Rangers, a Tampa, FL based lawn care company.

OneNeighbor, which initially launched its savings platform to 900 neighborhoods in early 2020, has experienced rapid growth and now services over 10,000 neighborhoods across Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and Tampa, Florida. The company currently offers savings on lawn care, fertilization and weed control, pet waste removal, pool cleaning, pest control, mosquito control, home cleaning, and many other home services. OneNeighbor plans to continue rolling out new services and expanding to new markets.

OneNeighbor is a comprehensive home services app for the residential housing market. The company currently offers recurring and on-demand services such as lawn mowing, pool cleaning, fertilization, weed control, pet waste removal, home cleaning, pest control, and other home services to more than 10,000 neighborhood communities. Through the OneNeighbor app, homeowners can join their neighborhood group to save money and conveniently manage all of their home services in one place.

