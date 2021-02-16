OneNet Global Joins Evolve IP's White Label Partner Program

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that OneNet Global, a provider of managed IT services, business communications, and security, has joined its white label program. Based out of Edina, Minnesota, OneNet Global has been delivering award-winning solutions to midmarket and enterprise customers across the United States for nearly two decades.



As part of the program, OneNet Global is delivering and supporting the following Evolve IP enterprise-grade solutions:

Microsoft Teams Direct Routing integrated with Cisco VoIP – Evolve IP's native integration of the world's #1 collaboration and communications services enables employees to work anywhere, on every connected device without 3 rd party bots, browser extensions, or additional software. Additionally, it delivers market-leading features like business SMS, call recording with AI speech recognition and sentiment, access via digital workspaces and enterprise features like contact center, receptionist clients, multi-level hunt groups and more.

– Evolve IP's native integration of the world's #1 collaboration and communications services enables employees to work anywhere, on every connected device without 3 party bots, browser extensions, or additional software. Additionally, it delivers market-leading features like business SMS, call recording with AI speech recognition and sentiment, access via digital workspaces and enterprise features like contact center, receptionist clients, multi-level hunt groups and more. Omnichannel Contact Center – Evolve IP's contact center software ensures agents can deliver a great customer experience and build lasting relationships. The solution includes all of the features needed to build a world-class contact center and costs 30-40% less than alternative solutions. Noted in the last four Gartner CCaaS magic quadrants, Evolve IP's solution can be integrated with Microsoft Teams and digital workspaces ensuring agents are not only connected to customers, they remain engaged with the rest of the business.

– Evolve IP's contact center software ensures agents can deliver a great customer experience and build lasting relationships. The solution includes all of the features needed to build a world-class contact center and costs 30-40% less than alternative solutions. Noted in the last four Gartner CCaaS magic quadrants, Evolve IP's solution can be integrated with Microsoft Teams and digital workspaces ensuring agents are not only connected to customers, they remain engaged with the rest of the business. Unified Communications – Evolve IP's UCaaS service from Cisco delivers award-winning collaboration (video, chat, conferencing and more), and crystal-clear voice services that integrate with the applications businesses are already deploying, on any connected device. With a proven history of 99.999% uptime, the solution provides enterprises with business continuity no matter where employees are working or what is happening inside or outside their offices.

"We're incredibly excited to be working with OneNet Global," said Hank Stringer, Senior Vice President of White Label Services for Evolve IP. "The market for Microsoft Teams direct routing is growing incredibly fast and our integration with Cisco VoIP, coupled with enterprise features no other provider can deliver, positions OneNet Global to win significant business. We're looking forward to growing our relationship and driving revenue for both of our firms."



"With its native Cisco integration, unmatched features, and unified delivery of contact center inside of Teams, Evolve IP is clearly the market leader for Microsoft Teams direct routing," said Bob Brunmeier, President and CEO of OneNet Global. "We just completed our first sale working with Evolve IP and two things became quite clear. One, customers are going to be impressed with the solution we are bringing to market, and two, Evolve IP is going to be great partner to work with. We're looking forward to working closely with our clients on solutions like the ones from Evolve IP that enable their employees to work remotely while staying productive and secure."



