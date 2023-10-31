OneOdio A10 Named Best Over-Ear Headphones of 2023 on CNET

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio, the professional audio innovator, has achieved a significant milestone as its A10 Noise Canceling Headphone was named to CNET's Best Over-Ear Headphones of 2023. 

Nominations were solicited from CNET's editors by rigorous hands-on testing. Each contender was evaluated based on six key criteria, including design, sound quality, noise canceling performance, voice-calling, extra features and value.

CNET's review of the A10 headphones was highly positive. According to the editor, "They're not only built better than you think they would be for around $75 and are pretty comfortable to wear." The A10's noise-canceling performance and battery life also earned praise. "They sound surprisingly decent and have reasonably good noise canceling with a transparency mode. The headphones also have very good battery life."

The OneOdio A10 Noise-Canceling Headphones are a testament to the brand's commitment - delivering an extraordinary auditory journey without compromising style. Featuring a robust build and powerful noise-canceling capabilities, these headphones offer an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours. With their active noise cancellation technology and high-fidelity sound reproduction, they redefine the standard for a superior listening experience.

Sookie Lau, OneOdio's Marketing Manager, expressed their delight at the recognition: "We are thrilled to be recognized by CNET. At OneOdio, we've never wavered from our core mission - producing high-quality audio equipment. Our commitment to creating products that deliver a captivating musical experience remains unwavering."

This recognition comes just in time for the upcoming Black Friday promotion, where the A10 will be available at a special price of $63.99 with a 20% discount on Amazon. As part of the Black Friday promotion, OneOdio is offering discounts on a variety of classic and new headphones. For more information about OneOdio, its headphones and deals, please visit here.

About OneOdio:

OneOdio, founded in 2013, is a leading manufacturer of headphones and audio gear. Driven by a mission to deliver superior sound experiences to music enthusiasts worldwide, OneOdio has introduced a variety of groundbreaking audio products, including its Studio Pro series,  Monitor series, HiFi series, Fusion series and Focus series. With a global presence, OneOdio's over-ear headphones have consistently ranked in the top three positions within Amazon's headphone category, and the brand has sold over 20 million headphones per year worldwide.

SOURCE OneOdio

