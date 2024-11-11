HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio, a renowned audio brand, along with its innovative sub-brand for sports earbuds, OpenRock, is excited to unveil incredible deals for Black Friday 2024, available from November 21 to December 2. We've decided to launch our highly anticipated OneOdio Focus A5 Adaptive Hybrid ANC headphones on this year's Black Friday—an innovation a year in the making! Moreover, 15 best-selling OneOdio products are on sale, with 50% off the popular OpenRock S model from our dedicated sports sub-brand OpenRock, as a year-end appreciation to our fans.

OneOdio Black Friday 2024: Debut Discounts on OneOdio Focus A5 and Exclusive Annual Deals from OpenRock

OneOdio Focus A5 Unveiled: Debut and First-Ever Discount

The reason why we're debuting the OneOdio Focus A5 this Black Friday is to offer our fans an exclusive first look, with a 30% discount bringing the price down to just $49.99, making it the perfect time to experience the new product at an unbeatable price. Another highlight is the popular Hybrid ANC A10, now in a new gray-gold color due to high demand, along with the versatile A70 and Monitor series—both designed for professional studio and DJ use—also available in new colors.

As for our new OneOdio Focus A5, it builds on the success of the A10, taking it to the next level with advanced adaptive noise-canceling for a truly personalized listening experience. Equipped with Hi-res LDAC wireless audio, it delivers crisp, clear sound, while the impressive 75-hour battery life keeps you immersed all day long. Need a quick charge? Just 5 minutes gives you 5 more hours of playtime. With all these features, the Focus A5 is the ultimate travel companion, ensuring you never have to worry about battery life on the go.

Unbeatable 50% Off on OpenRock S: Best Deal of the Year!

As OneOdio's sports sub-brand, OpenRock is stepping up this Black Friday with a 50% discount on the OpenRock S—the best-selling model, now just $49.99, down from $99.99. Featuring TubeBass™ Technology, the OpenRock S delivers powerful, focused bass and an immersive audio experience. With 60 hours of battery life, it's perfect for outdoor activities like marathons or all-day cycling, without the need for recharging.

In addition to the best deal on the OpenRock S, both the OpenRock X and OpenRock Pro are now available at 20% off. The OpenRock Pro, originally priced at $129.99, is now just $103.99. The OpenRock X, which has received rave reviews since its launch for its innovative dual-axis adjustable design—allowing seamless adjustments based on exercise intensity and ear shape—is now priced at $143.99, down from $179.99.

Don't miss these incredible Black Friday offers—experience superior sound quality and innovative design with OneOdio and OpenRock! For more deal information, visit our official website and social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE OneOdio