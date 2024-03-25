OneOdio Easter Sales 2024: Rev up your Easter Holidays with Unparalleled OneOdio Fusion A70 Series

HONG KONG, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio, a leading manufacturer in the audio industry for more than a decade, brings special offers of its fusion A70 series to audiophiles and music lovers alike for the coming Easter holidays.

(OneOdio unveils Easter Sales showcasing the OneOdio Fusion A70 series)

"Easter holidays provide an opportunity for people to celebrate and enjoy time with family and friends," said Sookie Lau, OneOdio's Marketing Manager. "So, we're gearing up for the Easter season with a special sale on Fusion A70 headphones. It's the perfect time for music enthusiasts to snag a pair and share their favorite tunes with friends and family, all while enjoying professional audio quality at an affordable price."

Being one of the best-selling models in the OneOdio Fusion series, the A70 headphones have garnered immense popularity among customers due to their versatile usage scenarios, Hi-Res sound quality, and share-port technology.

Holiday Trips: As Easter coincides with the arrival of spring, it's a popular time for holiday trips. The A70 headphones, known for their versatility, make an ideal travel companion. With their foldable design and portability, they save space and weight in your luggage. And the 72-hour playtime and comfortable earcups ensure uninterrupted music on long journeys. Featuring stylish color designs, like sky blue, rose gold, silver, etc., they offer options to match your spring outfits.

Easter Parties: Parties will not be absent during this festive season. With powerful 40mm neodymium drivers, the A70 headphones capture every nuance of the music, delivering punchy bass and dynamic stereo sound that's crystal clear for you and your friends to enjoy.

Family Gatherings: With features like share-port technology, these headphones enable you to share your tunes with your family using a 6.35mm to 3.5mm cable, fostering a sense of closeness and enjoyment among family members. In addition, using the A70 series as a surprise gift for your family will make Easter celebrations even more memorable.

The Easter Sale of A70s reflects OneOdio's decade-long commitment to providing premium headphones that offer exceptional value for audiophiles and music enthusiasts, all while maintaining uncompromising quality. To expand savings opportunities, OneOdio extends the Amazon promotion for many hot-sale models, including the A70s, from March 25th to April 7th (the A70s' promotion ends on March 31st in Spain and Germany and starts on April 1st and ends on April 7th in American, Italian, and British stores). For the latest updates on the hottest discounts available in their Amazon stores and other channels, join the OneOdio Facebook Group, where weekly posts will help you save both money and time!

About OneOdio

Established in 2013, OneOdio stands as a premier manufacturer of headphones and audio gear. Devoted to delivering superior sound experiences to music enthusiasts globally, OneOdio consistently introduces innovative audio products across its Studio Pro, Monitor, HiFi, Fusion, and Focus series. With a pervasive global presence, OneOdio's over-ear headphones consistently secure positions in the top three within Amazon's competitive headphone category.

SOURCE OneOdio